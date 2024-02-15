Who's Playing

Towson Tigers @ William & Mary Tribe

Current Records: Towson 15-10, William & Mary 8-17

How To Watch

What to Know

Towson has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the William & Mary Tribe will face off in a Coastal Athletic battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Kaplan Arena. William & Mary took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on Towson, who comes in off a win.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to post ten more assists than your opponent, a fact Towson proved on Monday. They blew past the Phoenix 80-55.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Towson to victory, but perhaps none more so than Nendah Tarke, who scored 15 points along with five rebounds. Tarke continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last four games he's played. Another player making a difference was Charles Thompson, who dropped a double-double on ten points and 12 rebounds.

Meanwhile, William & Mary's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fourth straight defeat. They took a 69-58 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Fightin' Blue Hens. William & Mary has not had much luck with the Fightin' Blue Hens recently, as the team's come up short the last four times they've met.

The Tigers have been performing well recently as they've won six of their last eight matches, which provided a nice bump to their 15-10 record this season. As for the Tribe, they have not been sharp recently as the team's lost eight of their last nine contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-17 record this season.

Looking forward, Towson is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 6.5 points. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a three game streak of covering the spread when playing on the road.

Towson couldn't quite finish off the Tribe when the teams last played back in February of 2023 and fell 68-66. Can Towson avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Towson is a solid 6.5-point favorite against William & Mary, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 130 points.

Series History

William & Mary has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Towson.