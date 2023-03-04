Who's Playing

Elon @ William & Mary

Regular Season Records: Elon 8-23; William & Mary 12-19

What to Know

The William & Mary Tribe and the Elon Phoenix are set to clash at noon ET March 4 at Entertainment & Sports Arena in the second round of the Colonial Conference Tourney. William & Mary will be strutting in after a victory while the Phoenix will be stumbling in from a defeat.

William & Mary didn't have too much trouble with the Monmouth Hawks at home on Saturday as they won 74-62. William & Mary got double-digit scores from four players: guard Chris Mullins (15), guard Miguel Ayesa (15), guard Matteus Case (13), and forward Ben Wight (12).

Meanwhile, Elon lost to the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens at home by a decisive 70-54 margin. Guard Sean Halloran (15 points) was the top scorer for Elon.

Barring any buzzer beaters, the Tribe are expected to win a tight contest Saturday. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

William & Mary had enough points to win and then some against the Phoenix when the two teams last met earlier in the regular season, taking their matchup 73-60. Will William & Mary repeat their success, or does Elon have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Entertainment & Sports Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia

Entertainment & Sports Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Tribe are a slight 1-point favorite against the Phoenix, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -109

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

William & Mary have won 11 out of their last 18 games against Elon.