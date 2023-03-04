Who's Playing
Elon @ William & Mary
Regular Season Records: Elon 8-23; William & Mary 12-19
What to Know
The William & Mary Tribe and the Elon Phoenix are set to clash at noon ET March 4 at Entertainment & Sports Arena in the second round of the Colonial Conference Tourney. William & Mary will be strutting in after a victory while the Phoenix will be stumbling in from a defeat.
William & Mary didn't have too much trouble with the Monmouth Hawks at home on Saturday as they won 74-62. William & Mary got double-digit scores from four players: guard Chris Mullins (15), guard Miguel Ayesa (15), guard Matteus Case (13), and forward Ben Wight (12).
Meanwhile, Elon lost to the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens at home by a decisive 70-54 margin. Guard Sean Halloran (15 points) was the top scorer for Elon.
Barring any buzzer beaters, the Tribe are expected to win a tight contest Saturday. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.
William & Mary had enough points to win and then some against the Phoenix when the two teams last met earlier in the regular season, taking their matchup 73-60. Will William & Mary repeat their success, or does Elon have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Entertainment & Sports Arena -- Washington, District of Columbia
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Tribe are a slight 1-point favorite against the Phoenix, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -109
Series History
William & Mary have won 11 out of their last 18 games against Elon.
- Feb 23, 2023 - William & Mary 73 vs. Elon 60
- Feb 11, 2023 - Elon 66 vs. William & Mary 55
- Jan 29, 2022 - William & Mary 65 vs. Elon 61
- Jan 27, 2022 - Elon 61 vs. William & Mary 54
- Feb 22, 2021 - Elon 73 vs. William & Mary 54
- Feb 20, 2021 - Elon 75 vs. William & Mary 54
- Mar 08, 2020 - Elon 68 vs. William & Mary 63
- Feb 29, 2020 - William & Mary 86 vs. Elon 79
- Dec 30, 2019 - William & Mary 74 vs. Elon 73
- Feb 16, 2019 - William & Mary 84 vs. Elon 74
- Jan 19, 2019 - Elon 76 vs. William & Mary 71
- Feb 01, 2018 - William & Mary 99 vs. Elon 92
- Jan 20, 2018 - William & Mary 80 vs. Elon 73
- Mar 04, 2017 - William & Mary 71 vs. Elon 66
- Jan 21, 2017 - Elon 71 vs. William & Mary 62
- Jan 05, 2017 - William & Mary 88 vs. Elon 85
- Feb 25, 2016 - William & Mary 75 vs. Elon 65
- Jan 21, 2016 - William & Mary 89 vs. Elon 67