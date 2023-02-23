Who's Playing
Elon @ William & Mary
Current Records: Elon 8-21; William & Mary 10-19
What to Know
The William & Mary Tribe will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Tribe and the Elon Phoenix will face off in a Colonial battle at 7 p.m. ET Thursday at Kaplan Arena. The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close game.
William & Mary received a tough blow on Saturday as they fell 69-57 to the Northeastern Huskies.
Meanwhile, Elon picked up a 75-68 win over the Monmouth Hawks on Saturday.
William & Mary ended up a good deal behind Elon when they played in the teams' previous meeting earlier this month, losing 66-55. Maybe William & Mary will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Kaplan Arena -- Williamsburg, Virginia
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $15.00
Odds
The game is expected to go down to the wire, as the oddsmakers have this as a pick 'em.
The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Tribe as a 1.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -109
Series History
William & Mary have won ten out of their last 17 games against Elon.
- Feb 11, 2023 - Elon 66 vs. William & Mary 55
- Jan 29, 2022 - William & Mary 65 vs. Elon 61
- Jan 27, 2022 - Elon 61 vs. William & Mary 54
- Feb 22, 2021 - Elon 73 vs. William & Mary 54
- Feb 20, 2021 - Elon 75 vs. William & Mary 54
- Mar 08, 2020 - Elon 68 vs. William & Mary 63
- Feb 29, 2020 - William & Mary 86 vs. Elon 79
- Dec 30, 2019 - William & Mary 74 vs. Elon 73
- Feb 16, 2019 - William & Mary 84 vs. Elon 74
- Jan 19, 2019 - Elon 76 vs. William & Mary 71
- Feb 01, 2018 - William & Mary 99 vs. Elon 92
- Jan 20, 2018 - William & Mary 80 vs. Elon 73
- Mar 04, 2017 - William & Mary 71 vs. Elon 66
- Jan 21, 2017 - Elon 71 vs. William & Mary 62
- Jan 05, 2017 - William & Mary 88 vs. Elon 85
- Feb 25, 2016 - William & Mary 75 vs. Elon 65
- Jan 21, 2016 - William & Mary 89 vs. Elon 67