Who's Playing

Elon @ William & Mary

Current Records: Elon 8-21; William & Mary 10-19

What to Know

The William & Mary Tribe will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Tribe and the Elon Phoenix will face off in a Colonial battle at 7 p.m. ET Thursday at Kaplan Arena. The point spread is more or less neutral, so fans should expect a close game.

William & Mary received a tough blow on Saturday as they fell 69-57 to the Northeastern Huskies.

Meanwhile, Elon picked up a 75-68 win over the Monmouth Hawks on Saturday.

William & Mary ended up a good deal behind Elon when they played in the teams' previous meeting earlier this month, losing 66-55. Maybe William & Mary will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Kaplan Arena -- Williamsburg, Virginia

Kaplan Arena -- Williamsburg, Virginia Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $15.00

Odds

The game is expected to go down to the wire, as the oddsmakers have this as a pick 'em.

The line on this game has moved a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Tribe as a 1.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

William & Mary have won ten out of their last 17 games against Elon.