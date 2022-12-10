Who's Playing

Norfolk State @ William & Mary

Current Records: Norfolk State 5-4; William & Mary 4-6

What to Know

The Norfolk State Spartans will square off against the William & Mary Tribe on the road at 4 p.m. ET Saturday at Kaplan Arena. The Spartans earned a 91-74 win in their most recent contest against William & Mary in November of last year.

Norfolk State was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Saturday as they fell 68-62 to the Old Dominion Monarchs.

Meanwhile, the Tribe came up short against Old Dominion on Wednesday, falling 72-62.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Norfolk State is expected to win a tight contest. Those who got lucky with them against the spread on Saturday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the squad has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a win. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Kaplan Arena -- Williamsburg, Virginia

Kaplan Arena -- Williamsburg, Virginia Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Spartans are a slight 1-point favorite against the Tribe, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -105

Series History

Norfolk State won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.