North Carolina A&T @ William & Mary

Current Records: North Carolina A&T 9-12; William & Mary 8-12

After three games on the road, the William & Mary Tribe are heading back home. The Tribe and the North Carolina A&T Aggies will face off in a Colonial battle at 2 p.m. ET Saturday at Kaplan Arena.

William & Mary has to be hurting after a devastating 80-53 defeat at the hands of the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens on Thursday. A silver lining for William & Mary was the play of guard Gabe Dorsey, who shot 6-for-11 from downtown and finished with 18 points. Dorsey's performance made up for a slower contest against the College of Charleston Cougars on Monday.

Meanwhile, the game between North Carolina A&T and the Towson Tigers on Thursday was not a total blowout, but with North Carolina A&T falling 79-67 at home, it was darn close to turning into one. Forward Marcus Watson had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with ten points on 2-for-10 shooting in his 34 minutes on the court.

Barring any buzzer beaters, William & Mary is expected to win a tight contest. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.

Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a win. Check back to see which squad is able to work their way into the win column.

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Kaplan Arena -- Williamsburg, Virginia

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $18.00

The Tribe are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Aggies, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last eight years.