Towson @ William & Mary

Current Records: Towson 17-9; William & Mary 9-17

The William & Mary Tribe have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Towson Tigers and are hoping to record their first win since Jan. 31 of 2021. William & Mary and Towson will face off in a Colonial battle at 7 p.m. ET Monday at Kaplan Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

The game between the Tribe and the Elon Phoenix this past Saturday was not a total blowout, but with William & Mary falling 66-55 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one.

Meanwhile, Towson came up short against the Drexel Dragons this past Saturday, falling 73-66.

William & Mary have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 10.5-point spread they are up against. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the team is 4-9-2 ATS when expected to lose.

In the teams' previous meeting last month, William & Mary lost to the Tigers on the road by a decisive 92-73 margin. Maybe the Tribe will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Kaplan Arena -- Williamsburg, Virginia

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $20.00

The Tigers are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Tribe, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Tigers, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 9-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

Towson have won nine out of their last 16 games against William & Mary.