Who's Playing
Towson @ William & Mary
Current Records: Towson 17-9; William & Mary 9-17
What to Know
The William & Mary Tribe have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Towson Tigers and are hoping to record their first win since Jan. 31 of 2021. William & Mary and Towson will face off in a Colonial battle at 7 p.m. ET Monday at Kaplan Arena. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
The game between the Tribe and the Elon Phoenix this past Saturday was not a total blowout, but with William & Mary falling 66-55 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one.
Meanwhile, Towson came up short against the Drexel Dragons this past Saturday, falling 73-66.
William & Mary have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 10.5-point spread they are up against. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the team is 4-9-2 ATS when expected to lose.
In the teams' previous meeting last month, William & Mary lost to the Tigers on the road by a decisive 92-73 margin. Maybe the Tribe will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Monday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Kaplan Arena -- Williamsburg, Virginia
- Ticket Cost: $20.00
Odds
The Tigers are a big 10.5-point favorite against the Tribe, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The line has drifted a bit towards the Tigers, as the game opened with the Tigers as a 9-point favorite.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Towson have won nine out of their last 16 games against William & Mary.
- Jan 28, 2023 - Towson 92 vs. William & Mary 73
- Feb 10, 2022 - Towson 75 vs. William & Mary 60
- Jan 17, 2022 - Towson 91 vs. William & Mary 69
- Jan 31, 2021 - William & Mary 75 vs. Towson 74
- Jan 30, 2021 - William & Mary 84 vs. Towson 74
- Feb 20, 2020 - William & Mary 61 vs. Towson 51
- Jan 25, 2020 - Towson 70 vs. William & Mary 58
- Feb 28, 2019 - William & Mary 67 vs. Towson 65
- Dec 30, 2018 - William & Mary 71 vs. Towson 61
- Mar 04, 2018 - William & Mary 80 vs. Towson 66
- Jan 25, 2018 - Towson 96 vs. William & Mary 82
- Jan 13, 2018 - Towson 99 vs. William & Mary 73
- Feb 25, 2017 - William & Mary 83 vs. Towson 79
- Feb 04, 2017 - Towson 82 vs. William & Mary 80
- Feb 13, 2016 - Towson 99 vs. William & Mary 82
- Dec 31, 2015 - Towson 76 vs. William & Mary 69