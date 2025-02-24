A pair of second-place Coastal Athletic Association teams will square off on Monday evening when the William & Mary Tribe (17-11, 11-4 CAA) host the UNC-Wilmington Seahawks (21-7, 11-4). William & Mary is riding a three-game winning streak and is coming off a 79-70 win at Elon on Saturday. UNC Wilmington has lost two straight games to fall two games back of Towson for first place in the conference. The Seahawks picked up an 85-74 win over the Tribe in the first meeting of the season.

Tipoff is set for 6 p.m. ET on Monday at Kaplan Arena. UNC Wilmington is favored by 2.5 points in the latest William & Mary vs. UNC Wilmington odds, while the over/under is 156.5 points, per SportsLine consensus.

Here are several college basketball betting lines for the game:

William & Mary vs. UNCW spread: UNCW -2.5

William & Mary vs. UNCW over/under: 156.5 points

William & Mary vs. UNCW money line: UNCW: -147, William & Mary: +123

Why William & Mary can cover

William & Mary has used a three-game winning streak to move into second place in the CAA standings, covering the spread in each of its last two games. The Tribe were 3-point favorites in their 72-59 win over Drexel on Feb. 15, as senior guard Matteus Case had 19 points on 8 of 10 shooting. Senior guard Gabe Dorsey added 17 points and seven rebounds, knocking down five 3-pointers.

They followed that performance with a 79-70 win at Elon on Saturday, springing the upset as 3.5-point underdogs. Dorsey had 21 points on 7 of 11 shooting, including a 7 of 9 mark from the perimeter. The Tribe are a perfect 12-0 at home this season, while UNC Wilmington has only covered the spread twice in its last seven February games. See which team to pick here.

Why UNC Wilmington can cover

UNC Wilmington is coming off a pair of losses to Elon and Hampton, but it won its previous nine conference games. The Seahawks beat William & Mary by 11 points during that winning streak, covering the spread as 6.5-point home favorites. Senior guard Bo Montgomery had 24 points and seven rebounds, shooting 8 of 14 from the floor.

Senior guard Donovan Newby had 18 points and four assists, while junior forward Harlan Obioha nearly posted a double-double with 10 points and eight rebounds. Newby leads UNC Wilmington with 14.6 points per game, followed by junior forward Khamari McGriff (11.4 ppg). The Seahawks have covered the spread in seven of their last 10 games, and William & Mary has only covered three times in its last 11 games. See which team to pick here.

