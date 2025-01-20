The William & Mary Tribe will look to remain unbeaten in Coastal Athletic Association action when they take on the UNC Wilmington Seahawks on MLK Day on Monday afternoon. William & Mary is coming off a 67-64 win at Hampton on Thursday, while UNC Wilmington topped Northeastern 80-72 that same night. The Tribe (11-7, 5-0 CAA), who have won six in a row, are just 3-6 on the road in 2024-25. The Seahawks (13-5, 3-2 CAA), who are sixth in the conference, are 10-2 on their home court.

Tipoff from Trask Coliseum in Wilmington, N.C., is set for 1 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network. UNC Wilmington leads the all-time series 49-33, including a 24-15 edge at Trask Coliseum. UNC Wilmington is a 5.5-point favorite in the latest UNC Wilmington vs. William & Mary odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 152.5. Before making any William & Mary vs. UNC Wilmington picks, check out the college basketball predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every Division 1 college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 11 of the 2024-25 season on a 195-134 betting roll (+2882) on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to 2023. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on William & Mary vs. UNC Wilmington. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball betting lines and trends for UNC Wilmington vs. William & Mary:

William & Mary vs. UNC Wilmington spread: UNC Wilmington -5.5



William & Mary vs. UNC Wilmington over/under: 152.5 points

William & Mary vs. UNC Wilmington money line: William & Mary +176, UNC Wilmington -212

W&M: The Tribe have covered the spread in 11 of their last 19 road games (+1.60 units)

UNCW: The Seahawks have hit the team total over in 17 of their last 30 games (+2.70 units)



William & Mary vs. UNC Wilmington picks: See picks at SportsLine



William & Mary vs. UNC Wilmington streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why you should back UNC Wilmington

The Seahawks are led by senior guard Donovan Newby, who is in his third year with the program after spending his first two collegiate seasons at Milwaukee. In 18 starts this season, Newby is averaging 16.1 points, 3.5 assists, 2.7 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 32.4 minutes. In a 66-63 loss at Hofstra on Jan. 11, he poured in 30 points, while adding five assists, five rebounds and two steals. He is connecting on 40.9% of his field goals, including 36.7% from 3-point range, and 85.4% from the free throw line.

Junior forward Khamari McGriff is the other UNC Wilmington player averaging double-digit scoring. In 17 games, including 12 starts, he is averaging 10.6 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.2 blocks in 19.2 minutes. He scored 15 points and grabbed seven rebounds in a 77-69 win over Campbell on Jan. 4. He had 34 points and five rebounds in an 88-83 loss at Howard on Dec. 14. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back William & Mary

Senior forward Noah Collier is one of three Tribe players averaging double-figure scoring. In 18 games, all starts, he is averaging 12.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists in 19.5 minutes. He is in his third year with the program after spending his first two seasons at Pittsburgh. In an 81-78 win over North Carolina A&T, he scored 22 points, grabbed six rebounds and dished out two assists.

Senior guard Gabe Dorsey has also started all 18 games, and has registered double-digit scoring in three of the last four. In the win over North Carolina A&T, he poured in 18 points, while grabbing seven boards. He had 13 points in an 83-76 win at Stony Brook on Jan. 4. He is averaging 11.7 points and 2.8 rebounds in 25.6 minutes per game. See which team to pick here.

How to make UNC Wilmington vs. William & Mary picks

SportsLine's model is going under on the total, projecting 150 combined points. It also says one side of the spread cashes in over 50% of simulations. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins William & Mary vs. UNC Wilmington and which side of the spread hits in over 50% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up more than $2,800 on its college basketball picks dating back to 2023, and find out.