Winners and losers: Big day for Marvin Bagley, Alabama but Tennessee slips

The first fully-loaded Saturday slate of league play across the college hoops landscape did not disappoint, as two of the sport's three unbeaten teams fell early in upset fashion.

The first unblemished foe to fall, No. 10 TCU, entered Saturday with a perfect 12-0 record and the nation's longest winning streak dating back to last season. But Jamie Dixon's Horned Frogs became just the last in an increasing line of Trae Young victims, as the Sooners freshman again cruised to another stellar performance with 39 points and 14 assists to sneak his squad past TCU 90-89.

The big story however came Saturday afternoon when Villanova, No. 1 in the polls, fell to Butler 101-93 -- the second time in two seasons the Bulldogs dealt a first-ranked Wildcats team their first loss of the season.

Let's recap that and other action across the sport from Saturday with some of the big winners and losers on the day.

Winner: Alabama

Against an admittedly depleted Texas A&M team, Alabama put on a show in Tuscaloosa to get to 9-4 on the season and win convincingly in its first SEC game of the season. Oddly enough, the 79-57 beatdown fittingly caps an up-and-down December that began with a loss to UCF, then alternated between wins and losses for the remainder of the month.

Dec. 3: 65-62 loss to UCF

Dec. 6: 68-64 win over Rhode Island

Dec. 9: 88-82 loss to Arizona

Dec. 19: 80-79 win over Mercer

Dec. 22: 66-50 loss to Texas

Dec. 30: 79-57 win over No. 5 Texas A&M



The Tide have a stellar point guard in Collin Sexton -- heck, they've got an incredible backcourt with he and fellow freshman John Petty -- and they've got an efficient defense that will keep them in games. If they can put together a string of consistently well-played games, it would do well for their NCAA Tournament resume that, to this point, lacks much luster. So perhaps a win over a top-5 team like Saturday's over the Aggies could be the kick-starter this team needed to get off the ground towards a run at the Big Dance.

Winner: North Carolina

The reigning national champion Tar Heels were in serious hot water on their home floor against unranked Wake Forest on Saturday. Down 4 points with under 3 minutes left to play, though, UNC found a way to survive a turnover-laden day against the Demon Deacons, 73-69.

Joel Berry's late big bucket proved to be the game-winner.

It was a big win for the Tar Heels who now have a quick turnaround with three of their next four on the road against some of the leagues top teams in Florida State, Virginia and Notre Dame.

Winner: Butler

There's no superlative more fitting to describe Butler's upset win over top-ranked Villanova other than "wow."

The Bulldogs drilled 15 3s and kept Nova on its heels defensively to win 101-93 and hand the Wildcats their first loss of the season. Storm that court, Bulldogs fans. You earned it.

Down goes number one!

The celebration is on for @ButlerMBB. pic.twitter.com/iCcghvoKnd — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) December 30, 2017

Winner: Duke's Marvin Bagley III

The hype Oklahoma freshman Trae Young has received for his climb to national player of the year frontrunner has been well-warranted. But Duke freshman Marvin Bagley III reminded fans that he remains deserving of being in the discussion on Saturday as he dropped 32 points and 21 rebounds to thwart No. 24 Florida State's upset bid inside Cameron Indoor with a 100-93 victory.

Bagley was a beast on the boards and the driving force behind Duke's 53-35 rebounding advantage. The gap between he and Trae Young for NPOY remains large, but he did nothing on Saturday to prove he's not the second man in a two-man race early this season.

Loser: DePaul

Oh, DePaul. You nearly had a top-10 win on the road over Xavier before, with a 16-point lead, you crumbled and let X come back to win it 77-72.

Credit the No. 6 Musketeers for again mounting an unlikely double-digit come-from-behind win. Xavier's made a bit of a habit of falling behind the eight ball before rallying. But DePaul's the loser here with a blown opportunity to land its biggest win of the season.

Winner: Oklahoma

Oklahoma is a winner simply because Trae Young continues to will them to one. Saturday was no different, as the Sooners fell behind 10 points to TCU but won 90-89 behind Young's 39-point, 14-assist effort that fueled OU to its first win in Big 12 play.

There are a handful of teams that appear primed to give Kansas a run for its money in Big 12 play this season, but the way Young has played as the best player in college this season, OU's no longer a sleeping contender in the league.

Loser: Tennessee

The Volunteers led by nine points over a solid Arkansas team with under 4 left to play in the second half, but the Hogs' late regulation run to tie it and force overtime spelled doom for Tennessee as it fell 95-93. It's a crushing defeat for a Vols team that also recently lost to North Carolina with a near-double digit lead in mid-December. So instead of a potential 11-1 record, Rick Barnes' team is 9-3 and is gearing up for a grueling four-game SEC stretch against Auburn, Kentucky, Vanderbilt and Texas A&M.