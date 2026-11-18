The opening week of the 2026-27 college basketball season featured a national title rematch between Michigan and UConn. It marked the second time in the past 17 seasons that there was a rematch the following season of the men's national title game.

If you love rematches, you'll also be a fan of Wednesday's clash between No. 1 Florida and No. 8 Houston during the Players Era 8 semifinals in Las Vegas. That game will be a rematch of the 2025 national title game, which came down to the wire when former Houston star Emannuel Sharp failed to get a shot off on the final offensive possession.

After Houston defeated Rutgers and Florida got past Notre Dame in the opening games in Sin City, the stage was set for another title game rematch. It will be the first time those teams have played each other since that epic title game. The winner advances to Thursday's Players Era 8 title game.

Changes are necessary at Duke after Illinois routs home Blue Devils behind Andrej Stojakovic's historic game Isaac Trotter

Tuesday's slate in college basketball also featured Illinois making a statement with a road win over Duke, powered by a record-breaking performance by star guard Andrej Stojaković. He finished with 46 points, which broke the record previously set by South Carolina's Grady Wallace (1957) for the most points scored by an opponent at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

The Fighting Illini were coming off a loss to Texas Tech last week. Meanwhile, Duke has lost two of its marquee nonconference matchups against Michigan State and Illinois, with matchups looming against UConn and Florida during the next few weeks.

Let's dive into the biggest winners and losers of another loaded day in college basketball.

Winner: Andrej Stojaković makes history at Duke

It was the night Andrej removed himself from his father's shadow once and for all. His epic 46-point performance in No. 10 Illinois' stunning 99-78 win was record-setting because ...

It was the most points by any opposing player in Cameron Indoor history

It was tied for the most points by any player on the road against a top-five opponent in the past 30 years

It was the second-most points scored by one player against Duke ever

The final stat line for Stoja: 46 points 14-of-21 shooting (including 16-of-20 from the foul line) and six rebounds. It was one of the best performances by any player in a road environment in the past decade-plus. Maybe of the 21st century.

This overshadows freshman Quentin Coleman, who put up 27 points of his own. That combined 73 points is the most by two players against Duke since at least 1996-97, breaking the 62 put up by St. John's B Bootsy Thornton and Ron Artest in January of 1999.

A national statement by Illinois on Tuesday night. The craziest part: Stojaković might wind up being the Illini's third most important player come March. Keep in mind that I-L-L did this without two of its top six guys: David Mirković is still not healed with an injured foot, while Jake Davis is recovering from shoulder surgery. — Matt Norlander

Winner: Illinois' scheduling karma

Brad Underwood did something no other high-major coach was willing to do coming into this season: schedule two really good teams in a very short amount of time ON THE ROAD. Last Tuesday, Illinois fell in Lubbock against then-No. 16 Texas Tech. Seven days later, the Illini go into Durham and blitz the Blue Devils, handing Jon Scheyer the worst loss of his relatively young head coaching career.

And Duke's worst non-con home loss since 1983. (Against Jordan and the Tar Heels.)

Here's the thing: High-major coaches aren't hunting for two non-con road games against Final Four contenders. Not even the most aggressive coaches in the game are seeking that level of difficulty. But that's precisely what Underwood set his team up against. Illinois is the only team this season to schedule two games against top-20 competition within a 10-day period. The only other high-major team that is currently projected to play two ranked teams of any kind at any point on the road is Wake Forest, which already played at Vanderbilt and will travel to LSU on Dec. 1.

Underwood's ambition was rewarded with a 1-1 split and a résumé bump as a result. There's a decent chance that Illinois' win at Duke will age as a top-three degree-of-difficulty victory by any team this season. Underwood still has big games awaiting against the likes of UConn, Missouri and North Carolina. His team is a national title contender and he scheduled like it. — MN

Loser: Villanova gets torched by Baye Ndongo

Villanova made Pitt big man Baye Ndongo look like Anthony Davis as Ndongo scored a career-high 31 points while leading the Panthers to an 81-61 win. The Wildcats (3-2) are now 0-2 against high-major opposition after opening the season with a loss to Notre Dame. Neither the Fighting Irish or Panthers are expected to be NCAA Tournament teams, although that could certainly change if Ndongo is going to play like this. If Villanova wants to make a return trip to the Big Dance under second-year coach Kevin Willard, it needs to be much better at just about everything.

Ndongo, a 6-foot-9 Georgia Tech transfer, opened the scoring with a pick-and-pop 3-pointer, which was the first of his season and just his 17th in 95 career games. Soon, he was converting pick-and-roll passes from Naithan George into easy buckets as George tied a career-high with 13 assists. When Villanova cut Pitt's lead to 61-54, Ndongo was waiting at the top of the key for another pick-and-pop 3 to end the run. It was the first time in his career he's made multiple 3-pointers. – David Cobb

Winner: College basketball fans get another title rematch

The opening week of the season featured UConn and Michigan going head-to-head in Boston. It resulted in UConn recording an easy win over the Wolverines. While that game was one of the best nonconference games on paper, Florida vs. Houston has more juice. The Gators have looked fantastic during the opening few weeks, while this game will be the first real test of the season for Kelvin Sampson's squad. Buckle up, it's going to be a fun one. – Cameron Salerno

Loser: Duke struggles vs. Illinois

Send help. Duke is in a very dark place these days after getting run off its home floor. A week ago, Duke looked like the cream of the crop in the ACC. After this? It's fair to handicap Virginia as the team to beat in the league after Michigan State and Illinois have put Duke into a vice grip. Tuesday's 21-point loss was the worst home defeat for Duke since 1989. Duke has problems rebounding, it has problems protecting the rim, it has problems creating good shots and it has problems turning the water off on stars. But other than that, everything else is fine. — Isaac Trotter

Winner: Indiana makes a statement vs. Arkansas

Indiana coach Darian DeVries picked up one of the biggest wins of his coaching tenure at the school with an 81-76 win over No. 20 Arkansas at Madison Square Garden. Under DeVries, IU is off to a 5-0 start for the second consecutive season. The Hoosiers had lost three consecutive games — and 19 of the last 22 — against ranked opponents before upsetting John Calipari's Razorbacks. Indiana has a clear identity this season of being physical with its bigs. That should pay off once it gets to Big Ten play. — CS

Winner: Kansas destroys UNLV but Tyran Stokes suffers leg injury

No. 11 Kansas rolled into the Players Era 8 semifinals with a 102-77 romp over UNLV, but an apparent leg injury to Tyran Stokes, a potential No. 1 NBA Draft pick, is the most important variable for the Jayhawks moving forward. Stokes had 13 points and 10 rebounds in just 13 minutes before the injury, but he was spotted walking with a slight limp behind the Kansas bench. The runaway win was also dominated by Toledo transfer Leroy Blyden Jr., who delivered a 23-point, six-assist showing without missing a single shot. His burst and shot-making is a big asset for this Kansas club. — Trotter

Loser: Michigan State's offense goes AWOL

No. 2 Michigan State managed just nine field goals in a 61-46 loss to No. 14 Tennessee. The Spartans somehow shot just 5-for-31 on 2s and 4-for-19 from downtown. It was Michigan State's worst offensive showing in the KenPom.com era. Tennessee loaded up on scorers in the portal, but Rick Barnes has 'em guarding at a high level. — Trotter