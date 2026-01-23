This weekend's winter storm, which is expected to threaten millions of Americans from New Mexico to the Carolinas, is already having a major impact on the men's college basketball schedule. Though no games have been canceled as of yet, many are being rescheduled in the hopes that they can be played before the worst of the weather arrives.

Icy and snowy conditions are expected to make travel difficult or impossible in some places, which obviously changes how teams approach their respective journeys. A total of 22 teams ranked inside the latest AP Top 25 poll are in action Saturday, when the worst of the winter storm is expected to hit a majority of states.

While some Midwestern and Northern schools are undoubtedly used to adverse winter conditions, universities in the South and Southeast United States often don't have comparable infrastructure. It is in those latter areas that a majority of Saturday's games are being rescheduled.

Below is a look at all the changes made to this weekend's top 25 college basketball schedule in light of the winter storms moving in across the country.

All times below Eastern

Revised top 25 schedule amid winter storms