Who's Playing

Drexel Dragons @ Winthrop Eagles

Current Records: Drexel 0-1, Winthrop 1-1

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 5:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 5:30 p.m. ET Where: Winthrop Coliseum -- Rock Hill, South Carolina

What to Know

The Drexel Dragons will head out on the road to face off against the Winthrop Eagles at 5:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Winthrop Coliseum. Drexel might want some stickum for this game since the team gave up 14 turnovers on Tuesday.

The point spread may have favored Drexel last Tuesday, but the final result did not. They took a 67-61 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Explorers. The contest was a 32-32 toss-up at halftime, but Drexel was outscored by La Salle in the second.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from Amari Williams, who earned 16 points along with 7 rebounds. Less helpful for Drexel was Justin Moore's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

Meanwhile, after a disappointing 56 points in their last game, Winthrop made sure to put some points up on the board against Brevard College on Wednesday. The Eagles put a hurting on the Tornados at home to the tune of 98-44. With Winthrop ahead 45-20 at the half, the contest was all but over already.

The Dragons' defeat dropped their record down to 0-1. As for the Eagles, the win got them back to even at 1-1.