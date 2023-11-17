Who's Playing

Holy Cross Crusaders @ Winthrop Eagles

Current Records: Holy Cross 1-2, Winthrop 1-2

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 5 p.m. ET

Rock Hill Sports & Events Center -- Rock Hill, South Carolina

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

For the first time this season, Holy Cross are expected to come out on top. They will face off against the Winthrop Eagles at 5:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Rock Hill Sports & Events Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Last Tuesday, the Crusaders couldn't handle the Pioneers and fell 84-77. Holy Cross has struggled against Sacred Heart recently, as their match on Tuesday was their third consecutive lost matchup.

Meanwhile, it was a hard-fought game, but the Eagles had to settle for a 74-72 loss against the Dragons on Saturday.

The Crusaders now have a losing record at 1-2. As for the Eagles, they now also have a losing record at 1-2.

Holy Cross is hoping to beat the odds on Friday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. This will be their first time playing as the favorites this season.

Friday's contest is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Holy Cross has themselves a killer kicker this season, having drained 49.2% of their shots per game. However, it's not like Winthrop struggles in that department as they've nailed 47.5% of theirs this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Odds

Winthrop is a big 9-point favorite against Holy Cross, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Eagles slightly, as the game opened with the Eagles as a 11-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 144.5 points.

