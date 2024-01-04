Halftime Report

Longwood is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have jumped out to a quick 25-20 lead against Winthrop.

Longwood came into the matchup with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Longwood Lancers @ Winthrop Eagles

Current Records: Longwood 12-3, Winthrop 9-6

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big South matchup on schedule as the Winthrop Eagles and the Longwood Lancers are set to tip at 6:30 p.m. ET on January 3rd at Winthrop Coliseum. The game is expected to be a close one, with Winthrop going off at just a two-point favorite.

Winthrop scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Friday. They steamrolled past the Eagles 113-62 at home. The win was some much needed relief for Winthrop as it spelled an end to their three-game losing streak.

Longwood has been a dominant force so far, but they're in the middle of a mini-slump at the moment. They took a 78-69 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Flyers on Saturday. That's two games in a row now that Longwood has lost by exactly nine points.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from Johnathan Massie, who scored 15 points along with five rebounds. Another player making a difference was Walyn Napper, who scored 12 points along with six assists.

The Eagles pushed their record up to 9-6 with that victory, which was their third straight at home. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 97.0 points per game. As for the Lancers, their loss dropped their record down to 12-3.

Wednesday's matchup is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Winthrop have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Longwood struggles in that department as they've been averaging 41.5 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Winthrop skirted past Longwood 76-74 in their previous meeting back in February of 2023. Does Winthrop have another victory up their sleeve, or will Longwood turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Winthrop is a slight 2-point favorite against Longwood, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Eagles as a 2.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 142 points.

Series History

Winthrop has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Longwood.