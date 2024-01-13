Who's Playing

Radford Highlanders @ Winthrop Eagles

Current Records: Radford 11-6, Winthrop 12-6

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Winthrop Coliseum -- Rock Hill, South Carolina

Winthrop Coliseum -- Rock Hill, South Carolina

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big South matchup on schedule as the Radford Highlanders and the Winthrop Eagles are set to tip at 2:00 p.m. ET on January 13th at Winthrop Coliseum. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Longwood typically has all the answers at home, but on Thursday Radford proved too difficult a challenge. They came out on top against the Lancers by a score of 69-58.

Meanwhile, Winthrop entered their tilt with Presbyterian with three consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with four. The Eagles walked away with an 81-71 victory over the Blue Hose on Wednesday.

The Highlanders are on a roll lately: they've won nine of their last 12 games, which provided a nice bump to their 11-6 record this season. As for the Eagles, their victory bumped their record up to 12-6.

Radford beat Winthrop 78-69 in their previous meeting back in March of 2023. Does Radford have another victory up their sleeve, or will Winthrop turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Radford has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Winthrop.