Who's Playing

SC Upstate Spartans @ Winthrop Eagles

Current Records: SC Upstate 9-18, Winthrop 16-12

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

When: Saturday, February 24, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET
Where: Winthrop Coliseum -- Rock Hill, South Carolina





What to Know

SC Upstate has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Winthrop Eagles will face off in a Big South battle at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Winthrop Coliseum. Both of these teams will be coming in off a loss in a game they were expected to win.

SC Upstate suffered their closest loss since January 6th on Wednesday. They fell just short of the Buccaneers by a score of 63-60. SC Upstate found out winning isn't easy when you're outrebounded 14 to 3 on offense.

SC Upstate struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only three offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

Meanwhile, after soaring to 85 points the game before, Winthrop faltered in their match on Wednesday. They ended up on the wrong side of a painful 78-55 walloping at the hands of the Blue Hose. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Winthrop has scored all season.

The Spartans dropped their record down to 9-18 with that loss, which was their third straight at home. That rough patch could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 63.0 points per game. As for the Eagles, their loss dropped their record down to 16-12.

SC Upstate couldn't quite finish off the Eagles in their previous matchup back in January and fell 82-80. Can SC Upstate avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Winthrop has won 8 out of their last 10 games against SC Upstate.