Who's Playing

Toccoa Falls Eagles @ Winthrop Eagles

Current Records: Toccoa Falls 0-2, Winthrop 8-6

How To Watch

When: Friday, December 29, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET

Friday, December 29, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Winthrop Coliseum -- Rock Hill, South Carolina

Winthrop Coliseum -- Rock Hill, South Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

After four games on the road, Winthrop is heading back home. They will finish 2023 at home by hosting the Toccoa Falls Eagles at 4:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Winthrop Coliseum. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Last Friday, the Eagles couldn't handle the Seminoles and fell 67-61. Winthrop has not had much luck with Florida State recently, as the team's come up short the last two times they've met.

Meanwhile, Toccoa Falls' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Tuesday after their seventh straight loss dating back to last season. They were dealt a punishing 122-45 loss at the hands of the Panthers. Toccoa Falls was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 59-21.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Toccoa Falls struggled to work together and finished the game with only seven assists. They were smoked by their opponents in that department as Georgia State posted 26 assists.

The Eagles bumped their record down to 8-6 with that defeat, which was their third straight on the road. That rough patch could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 60.7 points per game. As for the Eagles, their loss dropped their record down to 0-2.

Everything came up roses for Winthrop against Toccoa Falls in their previous meeting back in November of 2022 as the squad secured a 99-52 win. With Winthrop ahead 58-13 at the half, the game was all but over already.

Series History

Winthrop won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.