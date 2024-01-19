Halftime Report

Who's Playing

UNC-Ash. Bulldogs @ Winthrop Eagles

Current Records: UNC-Ash. 11-8, Winthrop 13-6

How To Watch

When: Thursday, January 18, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Winthrop Coliseum -- Rock Hill, South Carolina

Winthrop Coliseum -- Rock Hill, South Carolina TV: ESPN University

ESPN University Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $6.00

What to Know

The UNC-Ash. Bulldogs and the Winthrop Eagles will face off in a Big South clash at 7:00 p.m. ET on January 18th at Winthrop Coliseum. Both teams come into the contest bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Saturday, the Bulldogs didn't have too much breathing room in their matchup against the Lancers, but they still walked away with a 65-61 victory.

Meanwhile, Winthrop had already won four in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 17.8 points), and they went ahead and made it five on Saturday. They managed a 92-88 victory over the Highlanders. Having run the score up that high, both teams might be doing some extra defensive drills very soon.

The Bulldogs pushed their record up to 11-8 with that win, which was their seventh straight at home. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 92.3 points per game. As for the Eagles, their victory bumped their record up to 13-6.

Fans should be in for an exciting game on Thursday as UNC-Ash. and Winthrop are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. UNC-Ash. hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 81.5 points per game. However, it's not like Winthrop struggles in that department as they've been averaging 79.3 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

UNC-Ash. is hoping to beat the odds on Thursday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They might be worth a quick bet since they're sitting on a three game streak of covering the spread when playing as the underdog.

Odds

Winthrop is a 3.5-point favorite against UNC-Ash., according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Eagles as a 4-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 147.5 points.

Series History

Winthrop has won 7 out of their last 10 games against UNC-Ash..