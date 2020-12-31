The Winthrop Eagles look to stay perfect on the season and sweep back-to-back games over the Big South Conference-rival Campbell Fighting Camels on Thursday. On Wednesday, Winthrop (6-0) held off a late Campbell (4-4) rally by hitting eight of 11 free throws in the final minute to post an 84-83 victory. The Fighting Camels have lost four in a row, while the Eagles have won 11 straight dating back to last season. Winthrop has won five consecutive games in the series.

Tip-off from the Winthrop Coliseum in Rock Hill, S.C., is set for 1 p.m. ET. William Hill Sportsbook list the Eagles as 14.5-point favorites in the latest Winthrop vs. Campbell odds. The over-under for total points is set at 151. Before making any Campbell vs. Winthrop picks, check out the college basketball predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Campbell vs. Winthrop spread: Winthrop -14.5

Campbell vs. Winthrop over-under: 151 points

CU: The Camels have won 72 games over the last four seasons, the most in a four-year span in the program's Division I history

WIN: The Eagles have led the Big South in scoring for five consecutive seasons

Why Winthrop can cover



The Eagles are led in scoring by redshirt senior guard Charles Falden, who has scored in double figures in five of six games this season. In Wednesday's win over the Camels, he scored 16 points and grabbed six rebounds, including five offensive boards. For the season, he is averaging 13.6 points and 3.6 rebounds per game. Last season, he averaged 6.7 points and 2.9 rebounds. Falden scored a season-high 17 points in a win over Longwood on Feb. 8.

Also powering the offense is redshirt senior Adonis Arms, who sat out last season due to NCAA transfer rules. For the season, he is averaging 12.6 points and 5.2 rebounds per game. Arms has scored in double figures in five of the six games he has played. He is also averaging two assists and 2.2 steals per game. Prior to his time at Winthrop, he played at Northwest Nazarene University, where he was the 2019 Great Northwest Athletic Conference Player of the Year after averaging 20.6 points, 5.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists. He shot 55 percent from the floor.

Why Campbell can cover

The Fighting Camels are paced by junior forward Cedric Henderson Jr., who averages 15.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 1.5 steals and 1.1 blocks per game. He scored 12 points and grabbed two rebounds on Wednesday. He is hitting 57 percent of his shots from the floor. Last year, Henderson averaged 12.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and shot 58 percent from the floor, while ranking 14th in the Big South in blocks at 0.6 per game. He scored in double figures 23 times, including in 13 of 18 conference games.

Senior guard Jordan Whitfield is also averaging in double digits at 13.9 points per game, connecting on 55.1 percent of his shots from the floor, including 50 percent from 3-point range. He is also averaging three rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.4 steals. Last season, he averaged 8.8 points and 2.4 assists, while connecting on 89.2 percent of his free throws in Big South play. He scored in double figures in 12 games.

