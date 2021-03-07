The top-seeded Winthrop Eagles will square off with one of the hottest teams in the nation when they host the third-seeded Campbell Fighting Camels on Sunday afternoon in the Big South Championship Game. The once-beaten Eagles (22-1) are bidding to win consecutive conference tourney titles after they were denied a trip to the NCAA Tournament last year due to the COVID-19 shutdown. The Camels (17-9) lost twice to Winthrop during the regular season but enters Sunday's matchup riding a school-record nine-game winning streak.

Tip-off is set for noon ET at the Winthrop Coliseum in Rock Hill, S.C. William Hill Sportsbook lists the Eagles as 11.5-point favorites in the latest Winthrop vs. Campbell odds, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 141. Before making any Campbell vs. Winthrop picks, be sure to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. Over the past four-plus years, the proprietary computer model has generated an impressive profit of over $2,600 for $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread. It has also returned over $500 on all top-rated college basketball picks this season. Anyone who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Winthrop vs. Campbell in the Big South Championship Game 2021. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds and trends for Campbell vs. Winthrop:

Winthrop vs. Campbell spread: Winthrop -11.5

Winthrop vs. Campbell over-under: 141 points

Winthrop vs. Campbell money line: Winthrop -800, Campbell +550

WIN: The Eagles have won the last six meetings vs. Campbell

CAM: The Camels are 1-4 in Big South title games

Why Winthrop can cover



Senior guard Chandler Vaudrin was named the Big South Player of the Year last month and is showing why in the conference tournament, nearly averaging a triple-double with 13.0 points, 10.0 rebounds and 9.5 assists. He led the Eagles in all three categories in the regular season and was the only player in the country to register three triple doubles. One of those came against Campbell on Dec. 31, when Vaudrin had 10 points, 13 boards and 10 assists.

Charles Falden ended the regular season with a pair of clunkers, scoring a combined three points while shooting 1-of-9 overall and 0-for-6 from deep. He bounced back with 10 points in the quarterfinal round vs. High Point and scored a team-best 19 while knocking down 5-of-7 3-point shots in the semifinal victory over Longwood. He was 5-of-11 from behind the arc and scored 27 points in the two December wins over Campbell.

Why Campbell can cover

Led by their top two scorers, Cedric Henderson Jr. and Jordan Whitfield, the Camels are among the top shooting teams in the country, ranking eighth nationally and tops in the Big South at 49.4 percent. They shot a blistering 58.8 percent from the floor in the semifinal-round victory over Radford and are 15-of-29 from behind the arc in the two tournament wins. Campbell showed it can play with the Eagles in a one-point loss at Winthrop on Dec. 30.

Henderson (50.9 percent) and Whitfield (48.7) rank first and second in the conference in shooting percentage and are among the league's top 10 scorers at 15.3 and 14.5 points, respectively. Henderson has scored only 16 points in the conference tournament but averaged 13.5 in the two games vs. Winthrop. Senior guard Whitfield had a pair of big games against the Eagles with 20 and 17 points, and is averaging 14.5 points in the tournament.

How to make Campbell vs. Winthrop picks

The model is leaning over on the total, projecting the teams to combine for 147 points. It also says one side of the spread hits 70 percent of the time. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Winthrop vs. Campbell? And which side of the spread hits 70 percent of the time? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the computer model that has crushed its college basketball picks.