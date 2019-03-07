Winthrop vs. Charleston Southern odds, line: 2019 Big South Tournament picks, predictions from model on 111-87 run

An intriguing 2019 Big South Conference Tournament quarterfinal tips at 2 p.m. ET on Thursday when the Winthrop Eagles take on the Charleston Southern Buccaneers. Third-seeded Winthrop (18-11, 10-6) stumbled into the tournament, dropping three of four, while Charleston Southern (16-14, 9-7) rolled past South Carolina Upstate in a play-in game to advance to the quarterfinals. Oddsmakers list the Eagles as 1.5-point underdogs, with the over-under for total points set at 156 in the latest Winthrop vs. Charleston Southern odds. The Eagles are 0-4 against the spread in their past four, while the Buccaneers have covered eight straight, but before you make any Winthrop vs. Charleston Southern picks and 2019 Big South Tournament predictions, you'll want to see what SportsLine's advanced computer model has to say.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has raked in the winnings for those following its picks. Over the past two years, the SportsLine Projection Model has returned nearly $4,200 to $100 players on its top-rated college basketball picks. It also entered Week 18 of the 2018-19 college basketball season on a strong 111-87 run against the spread. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now it has analyzed Winthrop vs. Charleston Southern at the 2019 Big South Tournament from every angle. We can tell you it's leaning under, but it also has a strong point-spread pick that hits in over 50 percent of simulations. That pick is only available at SportsLine.

The model knows few teams can match Winthrop's offensive firepower. The Eagles average 84 points, 10th most in the nation, by launching 3s at a high rate. No team has hit more 3-pointers (363) or averages more of them (12.5), and Winthrop ranks third in attempts (967).

When the game is on the line, Winthrop has an established go-to player in 5-foot-10 senior Nych Smith (16.9 ppg, 3.4 apg). Smith didn't play well in either game against Charleston Southern (nine and seven points) this season, yet the Eagles still won both of them.

But just because the Eagles swept the regular-season series doesn't mean they can cover the Winthrop vs. Charleston Southern spread on Thursday.

The model also knows that since Jan. 25, Charleston Southern has won nine of 12, the three defeats by a combined nine points. The Buccaneers also held down Winthrop's high-octane offense in both regular season meetings, holding it well below its season average in points (80 in 2OT, and 76).

CSU also has the game's top player in All-Big South first-teamer Christian Keeling (18.7 ppg, 7.0 rpg, 2.8 apg, 1.2 spg). The 6-4 junior has been held to single-digits just once all season.

Who wins Winthrop vs. Charleston Southern? And which side of the spread hits in over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Winthrop vs. Charleston Southern spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed college hoops, and find out.