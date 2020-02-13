Winthrop vs. Gardner-Webb odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Feb. 13 predictions from proven model
The SportsLine Projection Model has a pick for the clash between Winthrop and Gardner-Webb.
The Winthrop Eagles and the Gardner-Webb Bulldogs are set to square off in a Big South matchup at 7 p.m. ET Thursday at Paul Porter Arena. Gardner-Webb is 10-14 overall and 4-5 at home, while the Eagles are 18-8 overall and 8-5 on the road. Winthrop had a 14-game winning streak snapped on Monday. Gardner-Webb has won three of its past five games. The Eagles are favored by five points in the latest Gardner-Webb vs. Winthrop odds, while the over-under is set at 141.5. Before entering any Winthrop vs. Gardner-Webb picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.
This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. It also enters Week 15 of the 2019-20 season on a 42-27 run on all top-rated college basketball picks. Anybody who followed it has seen huge returns.
Now, the model has set its sights on Gardner-Webb vs. Winthrop. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for Winthrop vs. Gardner-Webb:
- Gardner-Webb vs. Winthrop spread: Gardner-Webb +5
- Gardner-Webb vs. Winthrop over-under: 141.5 points
- Gardner-Webb vs. Winthrop money line: Gardner-Webb 182, Winthrop -225
What you need to know about Gardner-Webb
Gardner-Webb was fully in charge on Monday, breezing past the High Point Panthers 86-55 at home. That 31-point mark stands out as the most commanding margin of victory for Gardner-Webb this year. Jaheam Cornwall tied a career high with 24 points and made eight of 13 3-point attempts. The Bulldogs made a season-best 16 of 34 3-pointers and led by 27 points at halftime.
What you need to know about Winthrop
Winthrop fell 81-77 to the Radford Highlanders on Monday. Their last loss before the most recent defeat was on December 14. Winthrop had overcome a 27-point deficit to get back into the game. Radford made two free throws and blocked a Russell Jones shot in the final 19 seconds to seal the victory. Hunter Hale had 24 points.
Winthrop won the first meeting between these teams on January 11, 99-95 in three overtimes.
How to make Winthrop vs. Gardner-Webb picks
The model has simulated Gardner-Webb vs. Winthrop 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in over 50 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.
So who wins Winthrop vs. Gardner-Webb? And which side of the spread hits in over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Gardner-Webb vs. Winthrop spread you need to jump on Thursday, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks.
