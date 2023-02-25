Who's Playing

High Point @ Winthrop

Current Records: High Point 14-15; Winthrop 14-16

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the High Point Panthers will be on the road. High Point and the Winthrop Eagles will face off in a Big South battle at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at Winthrop Coliseum. Both teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The Radford Highlanders typically have all the answers at home, but on Wednesday the Panthers proved too difficult a challenge. High Point managed a 69-64 win over the Highlanders.

Meanwhile, things were close when Winthrop and the Campbell Fighting Camels clashed on Wednesday, but Winthrop ultimately edged out the opposition 95-93.

The wins brought High Point up to 14-15 and the Eagles to 14-16. A pair of defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Panthers are stumbling into the contest with the second most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 77.1 on average. Winthrop has experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 47% from the floor on average, which is the eighth highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Winthrop Coliseum -- Rock Hill, South Carolina

Winthrop Coliseum -- Rock Hill, South Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Winthrop have won 11 out of their last 15 games against High Point.