The top-seeded High Point Panthers look to earn their first-ever trip to the NCAA Tournament when they battle the third-seeded Winthrop Eagles in the championship game of the Big South Tournament on Sunday. Winthrop defeated North Carolina Asheville 86-67, while High Point downed Radford 76-73 in Saturday's semifinals. The Eagles (23-10, 11-5 Big South), who have won five in a row, are 2-0 on neutral courts this season. The Panthers (28-5, 14-2 Big South), who have won 13 straight, are 5-1 on neutral courts.

Tip-off from Freedom Hall Civic Center in Johnson City, Tenn., is set for noon ET. High Point won both regular-season meetings, including an 88-66 win on Feb. 15. High Point is a 7.5-point favorite in the latest Winthrop vs. High Point odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 159.5. Before making any High Point vs. Winthrop picks, check out the college basketball predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every Division 1 college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 18 of the 2024-25 season on a 221-162 betting roll (+1895) on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to 2023. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Winthrop vs. High Point You can visit SportsLine now to see the picks. Here are the college basketball lines and trends for High Point vs. Winthrop:

Winthrop vs. High Point spread: High Point -7.5



Winthrop vs. High Point over/under: 159.5 points

Winthrop vs. High Point money line: Winthrop +272, High Point -344

WIN: The Eagles are 8-2 against the spread in their last 10 games

HP: The Panthers are 7-3 ATS in their last 10 games

Winthrop vs. High Point picks: See picks at SportsLine

Winthrop vs. High Point streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why you should back High Point

Senior guard Kezza Giffa powers the Panthers' offense. In 31 games, all starts, he is averaging 15 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 28.6 minutes. He connects on 44.3% of his field goals and 86% of his free throws. He has reached double-digit scoring in 11 of his past 12 games, including a 25-point, four-assist and three-rebound effort in an 85-64 win over Gardner-Webb in Friday's quarterfinals.

Junior forward Kimani Hamilton scored 18 points, grabbed seven rebounds and dished out three assists in Saturday's semifinal win over Radford. He has reached double-figure scoring in nine of the past 11 games, including a 20-point and four-rebound performance in an 83-60 win over Charleston Southern. He has six career double-doubles, including one this season. In 32 games, all starts, he is averaging 13.6 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists and one steal in 24.4 minutes. See which team to pick here.

Why you should back Winthrop

Senior Kelton Talford has registered back-to-back double-doubles in the Big South Tournament. In the 88-79 win over Longwood on Friday, he scored 16 points, grabbed 10 rebounds and dished out two assists. He had 14 points and 13 rebounds in Saturday's semifinal against UNC Asheville. In 32 games, all starts, he is averaging 15.8 points, 7.8 rebounds and one steal in 27.6 minutes.

Senior forward K.J. Doucet is one of four Eagles players averaging 12 points or more. In 32 games, including 31 starts, he is averaging 14.1 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 25 minutes. He poured in 30 points, while adding seven rebounds and three assists in a 103-90 win over UNC Asheville on March 1. He had 17 points, four rebounds and three assists in the quarterfinals against Longwood. See which team to pick here.

How to make Winthrop vs. High Point picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 161 combined points. It also says one side of the spread cashes in well over 50% of simulations. You can only get the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Winthrop vs. High Point, and which side of the spread cashes in well over 50% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up nearly $1,900 on its college basketball picks dating back to 2023, and find out.