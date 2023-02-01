Who's Playing
Longwood @ Winthrop
Current Records: Longwood 15-8; Winthrop 10-13
What to Know
The Winthrop Eagles have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Longwood Lancers and are hoping to record their first win since March 4 of 2021. Winthrop and Longwood will face off in a Big South battle at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at Winthrop Coliseum. The Eagles should still be feeling good after a victory, while Longwood will be looking to get back in the win column.
While not quite a landslide, the game between Winthrop and the Presbyterian Blue Hose this past Saturday was still a pretty decisive one as Winthrop wrapped it up with a 76-58 victory on the road.
Meanwhile, the matchup between the Lancers and the Charleston Southern Buccaneers this past Saturday was not particularly close, with Longwood falling 75-63. If the result catches you off guard, it should: Longwood was far and away the favorite.
Winthrop ended up a good deal behind Longwood when they played in the teams' previous meeting last month, losing 85-71. Maybe Winthrop will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Winthrop Coliseum -- Rock Hill, South Carolina
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Lancers are a 3-point favorite against the Eagles, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lancers as a 2.5-point favorite.
Over/Under: -110
See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.
Series History
Winthrop have won 11 out of their last 15 games against Longwood.
- Jan 07, 2023 - Longwood 85 vs. Winthrop 71
- Mar 06, 2022 - Longwood 79 vs. Winthrop 58
- Jan 29, 2022 - Longwood 92 vs. Winthrop 88
- Mar 04, 2021 - Winthrop 82 vs. Longwood 61
- Jan 15, 2021 - Winthrop 70 vs. Longwood 50
- Jan 14, 2021 - Winthrop 72 vs. Longwood 61
- Feb 08, 2020 - Winthrop 70 vs. Longwood 68
- Jan 02, 2020 - Winthrop 91 vs. Longwood 67
- Jan 16, 2019 - Longwood 75 vs. Winthrop 61
- Feb 18, 2018 - Winthrop 79 vs. Longwood 64
- Jan 24, 2018 - Winthrop 95 vs. Longwood 78
- Feb 15, 2017 - Winthrop 83 vs. Longwood 63
- Jan 07, 2017 - Winthrop 83 vs. Longwood 65
- Feb 11, 2016 - Winthrop 88 vs. Longwood 80
- Jan 24, 2016 - Winthrop 82 vs. Longwood 68