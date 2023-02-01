Who's Playing

Longwood @ Winthrop

Current Records: Longwood 15-8; Winthrop 10-13

What to Know

The Winthrop Eagles have been on the wrong side of a one-way rivalry with the Longwood Lancers and are hoping to record their first win since March 4 of 2021. Winthrop and Longwood will face off in a Big South battle at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at Winthrop Coliseum. The Eagles should still be feeling good after a victory, while Longwood will be looking to get back in the win column.

While not quite a landslide, the game between Winthrop and the Presbyterian Blue Hose this past Saturday was still a pretty decisive one as Winthrop wrapped it up with a 76-58 victory on the road.

Meanwhile, the matchup between the Lancers and the Charleston Southern Buccaneers this past Saturday was not particularly close, with Longwood falling 75-63. If the result catches you off guard, it should: Longwood was far and away the favorite.

Winthrop ended up a good deal behind Longwood when they played in the teams' previous meeting last month, losing 85-71. Maybe Winthrop will have more luck at home instead of on the road? Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports for all the details.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Winthrop Coliseum -- Rock Hill, South Carolina

Odds

The Lancers are a 3-point favorite against the Eagles, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Lancers as a 2.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Winthrop have won 11 out of their last 15 games against Longwood.