Winthrop vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore odds, line: College basketball picks, predictions from model on 11-2 roll

The Winthrop Eagles and Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks meet up in an early 11 a.m. ET tip on Thursday. The Eagles are favored by 23.5 points, with the Over-Under set at 144.5 in the latest Winthrop vs. Maryland-Eastern Shore odds. These two East Coast programs have faced off only two times in their histories.

For Thursday's matchup, one big advantage for Winthrop is going to be its experience at guard.

College basketball is a guard-driven sport and having three senior guards with ample playing experience like Nych Smith, Adam Pickett and Bjorn Broman can help level the playing field. Which is why Winthrop was able to hang with both Kentucky and Vanderbilt out of the SEC earlier this season, losing both those games by just 13 points and covering the spread each time.

Those three senior guards combine to average 38.5 points, 9.7 assists and 10.3 rebounds per game and all three can shoot it well. If those three get going, it's sure to be a long night for Maryland-Eastern Shore.

However, the Hawks have played an extremely tough schedule and they shouldn't be intimidated by Winthrop.

Maryland-Eastern Shore has played Georgetown, N.C. State, St. John's and Pitt in nonconference play and will also play Virginia Tech later this season. So they've seen really good players and their biggest strength should help them match up well with Winthrop.

The Hawks have solid length on the wing with A.J. Cheeseman, Tyler Jones, Dontae Caldwell and Gabriel Gyamfi all at 6-feet-5 or taller factoring heavily into their rotation. Against Winthrop, whose four top guards are all 6-2 or shorter, that length could make getting open perimeter looks a challenge.

