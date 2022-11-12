Who's Playing
Middle Tenn. @ Winthrop
Current Records: Middle Tenn. 1-0; Winthrop 1-1
What to Know
The Winthrop Eagles' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Middle Tenn. Blue Raiders at 4 p.m. ET Nov. 12 at Winthrop Coliseum. Both teams are sauntering into the matchup backed by comfortable wins in their prior games.
The Eagles took their contest against the Piedmont Lions on Wednesday by a conclusive 78-56 score.
Meanwhile, Middle Tenn. made easy work of the Brescia Bearcats on Monday and carried off a 79-52 victory.
Their wins bumped Winthrop to 1-1 and Middle Tenn. to 1-0. After these two teams made easy work of their previous opponents, one of them is set up to suffer a discouraging change of fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET
- Where: Winthrop Coliseum -- Rock Hill, South Carolina
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Middle Tenn. won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.
- Nov 16, 2021 - Middle Tenn. 76 vs. Winthrop 65