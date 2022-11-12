Who's Playing

Middle Tenn. @ Winthrop

Current Records: Middle Tenn. 1-0; Winthrop 1-1

What to Know

The Winthrop Eagles' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Middle Tenn. Blue Raiders at 4 p.m. ET Nov. 12 at Winthrop Coliseum. Both teams are sauntering into the matchup backed by comfortable wins in their prior games.

The Eagles took their contest against the Piedmont Lions on Wednesday by a conclusive 78-56 score.

Meanwhile, Middle Tenn. made easy work of the Brescia Bearcats on Monday and carried off a 79-52 victory.

Their wins bumped Winthrop to 1-1 and Middle Tenn. to 1-0. After these two teams made easy work of their previous opponents, one of them is set up to suffer a discouraging change of fortune.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4 p.m. ET Where: Winthrop Coliseum -- Rock Hill, South Carolina

Winthrop Coliseum -- Rock Hill, South Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Middle Tenn. won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.