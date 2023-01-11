Who's Playing
Radford @ Winthrop
Current Records: Radford 8-9; Winthrop 7-10
What to Know
The Radford Highlanders haven't won a game against the Winthrop Eagles since Feb. 10 of 2020, but they'll be looking to end the drought Wednesday. Radford is on the road again Wednesday and plays against Winthrop at 7 p.m. ET Jan. 11 at Winthrop Coliseum. Both teams looked pretty sloppy on the offensive side of the ball the last time they faced off, scoring just 106 points combined.
The Highlanders came out on top in a nail-biter against the Gardner-Webb Bulldogs this past Saturday, sneaking past 63-59.
Meanwhile, the contest between Winthrop and the Longwood Lancers this past Saturday was not a total blowout, but with Winthrop falling 85-71 on the road, it was darn close to turning into one.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Radford is expected to win a tight contest. If their 10-5 record against the spread is anything to go by, the prospects look good for bets placed on them.
Radford's victory lifted them to 8-9 while Winthrop's defeat dropped them down to 7-10. We'll see if the Highlanders can repeat their recent success or if the Eagles bounce back and reverse their fortune.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Winthrop Coliseum -- Rock Hill, South Carolina
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Highlanders are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Eagles, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -109
Series History
Winthrop have won eight out of their last 14 games against Radford.
