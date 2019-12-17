Winthrop vs. SIU-Edwardsville odds: 2019 college basketball picks, predictions for Dec. 17 from proven model

The Winthrop Eagles will take on the SIU-Edwardsville Cougars at 11 a.m. ET on Tuesday at Winthrop Coliseum to tip off the college basketball schedule. Winthrop is 4-7 overall and 2-2 at home, while SIU-Edwardsville is 2-8 overall and 1-5 on the road. The Eagles are favored by 14.5 points in the latest Winthrop vs. SIU-Edwardsville odds, while the over-under is set at 141. Before entering any SIU-Edwardsville vs. Winthrop picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the proven computer model at SportsLine.

The Eagles came up short against Furman on Saturday, falling 80-73. They did, however, stay within the spread (+9), and that's been a trend for Winthrop this season as it has gone 7-2 against the number. Despite their 4-7 straight-up record, the Eagles recorded a win over then-No. 18 Saint Mary's earlier this season and played then-No. 1 Duke and TCU relatively tough, keeping both those games within 13 points. Forward Josh Ferguson leads the team in scoring (13.5 ppg) and rebounding (6.4 rpg) on the season.

Meanwhile, SIU-Edwardsville fell 72-54 to Northwestern on Sunday. It's been a struggle for the OVC squad thus far in 2019-20. The Cougars are just 2-8 straight up on the season with only three covers. They'll hope their guard play is strong enough to keep it within the spread against their Big South opponent in this early tip on Tuesday. Guard Zeke Moore is averaging 12.4 points per game, while Tyrese Williford is contributing 9.2 points per contest.

