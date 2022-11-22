Who's Playing

Southern Miss @ Winthrop

Current Records: Southern Miss 5-0; Winthrop 2-3

What to Know

The Southern Miss Golden Eagles will take on the Winthrop Eagles at 3 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya. The Golden Eagles should still be riding high after a win, while Winthrop will be looking to right the ship.

Southern Miss came out on top in a nail-biter against the Liberty Flames this past Friday, sneaking past 76-72. Southern Miss can attribute much of their success to guard Austin Crowley, who had 25 points, and forward Felipe Haase, who had 23 points in addition to eight rebounds.

Meanwhile, Winthrop came up short against the Mercer Bears this past Saturday, falling 77-68.

Southern Miss is now a perfect 5-0 while the Eagles sit at 2-3. A pair of defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Golden Eagles come into the matchup boasting the 30th fewest points allowed per game in college basketball at 56. On the other end of the spectrum, Winthrop is stumbling into the contest with the 41st most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 76.6 on average.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 3 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya -- Riviera Maya, Mexico

Hard Rock Hotel Riviera Maya -- Riviera Maya, Mexico Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.