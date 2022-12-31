Who's Playing
UNC-Asheville @ Winthrop
Current Records: UNC-Asheville 9-5; Winthrop 5-9
What to Know
The UNC-Asheville Bulldogs lost both of their matches to the Winthrop Eagles last season on scores of 80-86 and 79-84, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. The Bulldogs and Winthrop will face off in a Big South battle at 2 p.m. ET on Saturday at Winthrop Coliseum. UNC-Asheville will be strutting in after a win while Winthrop will be stumbling in from a loss.
The Radford Highlanders typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday UNC-Asheville proved too difficult a challenge. UNC-Asheville capped 2022 off with a 62-58 victory over the Highlanders. Having forecasted a close win for UNC-Asheville, the oddsmakers were right on the money.
Meanwhile, the Eagles came up short against the South Carolina Upstate Spartans on Thursday, falling 70-62.
The Bulldogs' win brought them up to 9-5 while Winthrop's defeat pulled them down to a reciprocal 5-9. A couple stats to keep an eye on: UNC-Asheville ranks 29th in college basketball when it comes to field goal percentage, with 49.10% on the season. Less enviably, Winthrop has allowed their opponents to shoot 45.50% from the floor on average, which is the 41st highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Winthrop Coliseum -- Rock Hill, South Carolina
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Winthrop have won nine out of their last 14 games against UNC-Asheville.
