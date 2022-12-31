Who's Playing
UNC-Asheville @ Winthrop
Current Records: UNC-Asheville 9-5; Winthrop 5-9
What to Know
The Winthrop Eagles will be returning home after a four-game road trip. Winthrop and the UNC-Asheville Bulldogs will face off in a Big South battle at 2 p.m. ET Saturday at Winthrop Coliseum. UNC-Asheville will be strutting in after a victory while the Eagles will be stumbling in from a loss.
Winthrop came up short against the South Carolina Upstate Spartans on Thursday, falling 70-62.
Meanwhile, the Radford Highlanders typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday UNC-Asheville proved too difficult a challenge. UNC-Asheville capped 2022 off with a 62-58 win over the Highlanders.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Winthrop is expected to win a tight contest. Now might not be the best time to take the Eagles against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.
Winthrop is now 5-9 while UNC-Asheville sits at a mirror-image 9-5. A couple stats to keep an eye on: Winthrop has allowed their opponents to shoot 45.50% from the floor on average, which is the 41st highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. The Bulldogs' offense has more to brag about, as they they enter the matchup with a 49.10% field goal percentage, good for 29th best in college basketball.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Winthrop Coliseum -- Rock Hill, South Carolina
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Eagles are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Winthrop have won nine out of their last 14 games against UNC-Asheville.
- Feb 19, 2022 - Winthrop 84 vs. UNC-Asheville 79
- Jan 13, 2022 - Winthrop 86 vs. UNC-Asheville 80
- Jan 29, 2021 - UNC-Asheville 57 vs. Winthrop 55
- Jan 28, 2021 - Winthrop 84 vs. UNC-Asheville 80
- Feb 01, 2020 - Winthrop 104 vs. UNC-Asheville 71
- Jan 21, 2019 - Winthrop 66 vs. UNC-Asheville 45
- Jan 05, 2019 - Winthrop 80 vs. UNC-Asheville 65
- Feb 22, 2018 - UNC-Asheville 89 vs. Winthrop 75
- Jan 18, 2018 - Winthrop 85 vs. UNC-Asheville 58
- Feb 09, 2017 - UNC-Asheville 104 vs. Winthrop 101
- Jan 19, 2017 - Winthrop 76 vs. UNC-Asheville 73
- Mar 06, 2016 - UNC-Asheville 77 vs. Winthrop 68
- Feb 20, 2016 - Winthrop 81 vs. UNC-Asheville 80
- Jan 06, 2016 - UNC-Asheville 85 vs. Winthrop 84