UNC-Asheville @ Winthrop

Current Records: UNC-Asheville 9-5; Winthrop 5-9

The Winthrop Eagles will be returning home after a four-game road trip. Winthrop and the UNC-Asheville Bulldogs will face off in a Big South battle at 2 p.m. ET Saturday at Winthrop Coliseum. UNC-Asheville will be strutting in after a victory while the Eagles will be stumbling in from a loss.

Winthrop came up short against the South Carolina Upstate Spartans on Thursday, falling 70-62.

Meanwhile, the Radford Highlanders typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday UNC-Asheville proved too difficult a challenge. UNC-Asheville capped 2022 off with a 62-58 win over the Highlanders.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Winthrop is expected to win a tight contest. Now might not be the best time to take the Eagles against the spread since they've let down bettors for the past two consecutive games.

Winthrop is now 5-9 while UNC-Asheville sits at a mirror-image 9-5. A couple stats to keep an eye on: Winthrop has allowed their opponents to shoot 45.50% from the floor on average, which is the 41st highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. The Bulldogs' offense has more to brag about, as they they enter the matchup with a 49.10% field goal percentage, good for 29th best in college basketball.

When: Saturday at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Winthrop Coliseum -- Rock Hill, South Carolina

Winthrop Coliseum -- Rock Hill, South Carolina Follow: CBS Sports App

The Eagles are a slight 1.5-point favorite against the Bulldogs, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Winthrop have won nine out of their last 14 games against UNC-Asheville.