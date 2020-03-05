Winthrop vs. USC Upstate odds, line: 2020 Big South Tournament picks, predictions from proven model

The No. 2 seed Winthrop Eagles (21-10) take on the No. 7 South Carolina Upstate Spartans (13-19) in the quarterfinals of the 2020 Big South Tournament on Thursday. Tip-off is at noon ET at the Dedmon Center in Radford, Va. The Eagles are 12.5-point favorite in the Winthrop vs. USC Upstate odds, while the over-under for total points expected is set at 153.5. Before making any USC Upstate vs. Winthrop picks, be sure to see the college basketball predictions from SportsLine's proven computer model.

Winthrop vs. USC Upstate spread: Winthrop -12.5

Winthrop vs. USC Upstate over-under: 153.5 points

Winthrop vs. USC Upstate money line: Winthrop -996; USC Upstate +636

What you need to know about Winthrop

The Eagles earned the No. 2 seed in the Big South Tournament with a strong 15-3 conference mark. They matched Radford for the conference's best record, but didn't hold the tiebreaker. Winthrop was one of the nation's best offensive teams, averaging 80.8 points per game, which ranked 11th in the country.

Guard Hunter Hale leads the team with 13.3 points per game, but it's a balanced attack that features nine players who average at least 5.0 points. The Eagles were 16-13 against the spread overall, but were a great bet when playing away from home, posting a 12-4 ATS record in road or neutral matchups.

What you need to know about USC Upstate

The Spartans were just 7-11 in Big South play, but they wrapped up the regular season with a win at Hampton and then knocked off High Point 69-59 in the first round of the conference tournament on Tuesday. Guards Everette Hammond (14.6 ppg) and Tommy Bruner (13.8 ppg) are the top scorers for the Spartans.

Though the Spartans' overall record wasn't great (13-19), they have covered in three straight games and went 17-12-1 overall against the spread, including a 15-10-1 ATS mark when listed as an underdog.

