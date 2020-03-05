Winthrop vs. USC Upstate odds, line: 2020 Big South Tournament picks, predictions from proven model
The SportsLine Projection Model has a pick for the clash between Winthrop vs. USC Upstate.
The No. 2 seed Winthrop Eagles (21-10) take on the No. 7 South Carolina Upstate Spartans (13-19) in the quarterfinals of the 2020 Big South Tournament on Thursday. Tip-off is at noon ET at the Dedmon Center in Radford, Va. The Eagles are 12.5-point favorite in the Winthrop vs. USC Upstate odds, while the over-under for total points expected is set at 153.5. Before making any USC Upstate vs. Winthrop picks, be sure to see the college basketball predictions from SportsLine's proven computer model.
This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. It also entered Week 18 of the 2019-20 season on a 72-48 run on all top-rated college basketball picks. Anybody who followed it has seen huge returns.
Now, the model has set its sights on Winthrop vs. USC Upstate. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for SC Upstate vs. Winthrop:
- Winthrop vs. USC Upstate spread: Winthrop -12.5
- Winthrop vs. USC Upstate over-under: 153.5 points
- Winthrop vs. USC Upstate money line: Winthrop -996; USC Upstate +636
What you need to know about Winthrop
The Eagles earned the No. 2 seed in the Big South Tournament with a strong 15-3 conference mark. They matched Radford for the conference's best record, but didn't hold the tiebreaker. Winthrop was one of the nation's best offensive teams, averaging 80.8 points per game, which ranked 11th in the country.
Guard Hunter Hale leads the team with 13.3 points per game, but it's a balanced attack that features nine players who average at least 5.0 points. The Eagles were 16-13 against the spread overall, but were a great bet when playing away from home, posting a 12-4 ATS record in road or neutral matchups.
What you need to know about USC Upstate
The Spartans were just 7-11 in Big South play, but they wrapped up the regular season with a win at Hampton and then knocked off High Point 69-59 in the first round of the conference tournament on Tuesday. Guards Everette Hammond (14.6 ppg) and Tommy Bruner (13.8 ppg) are the top scorers for the Spartans.
Though the Spartans' overall record wasn't great (13-19), they have covered in three straight games and went 17-12-1 overall against the spread, including a 15-10-1 ATS mark when listed as an underdog.
How to make Winthrop vs. USC Upstate picks
SportsLine's model has simulated Winthrop vs. USC Upstate 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning under on the total, and it also says one side of the spread hits more than 50 percent of the time. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.
So who wins USC Upstate vs. Winthrop in the quarterfinals of the Mountain West Tournament 2020? And which side of the spread hits in over 50 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread you need to jump on Thursday, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks, and find out.
-
