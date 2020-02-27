Winthrop vs. USC Upstate odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Feb. 27 predictions from proven model

The South Carolina Upstate Spartans and the Winthrop Eagles are set to square off in a Big South matchup at 6 p.m. ET Thursday at G.B. Hodge Center. The Spartans are 11-18 overall and 8-5 at home, while Winthrop is 19-10 overall and 9-6 on the road. Winthrop has lost three of its past four games. The Spartans have lost three consecutive games and five of six. The Eagles are favored by 9.5 points in the latest South Carolina Upstate vs. Winthrop odds, while the over-under is set at 147.5. Before entering any Winthrop vs. South Carolina Upstate picks, be sure to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. It also entered Week 17 of the 2019-20 season on a 66-40 run on all top-rated college basketball picks. Anybody who followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on South Carolina Upstate vs. Winthrop. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for Winthrop vs. USC Upstate:

South Carolina Upstate vs. Winthrop spread: South Carolina Upstate +9.5

South Carolina Upstate vs. Winthrop over-under: 147.5 points

South Carolina Upstate vs. Winthrop money line: South Carolina Upstate 380, Winthrop -515

What you need to know about South Carolina Upstate

USC Upstate was steamrolled in a 81-60 loss at the hands of the Radford Highlanders on Saturday. Nevin Zink led the Saprtans with 16 points. Everette Hammond, the team's leading scorer entering the contest at 14 points per game, was held to only five points on 1-of-8 shooting.

South Carolina Upstate was no match for Winthrop in the last meeting, a 79-53 Eagles rout on Jan. 23.

What you need to know about Winthrop

Winthrop was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Saturday as it fell 87-81 to the Hampton Pirates. Winthrop won its first 12 conference games but has since went 1-3. Winthrop trailed by 13 with under six minutes left before a 10-0 spurt. But Hampton responded with consecutive baskets and made all eight free-throw attempts in the final 1:39. D.J. Burns scored 19 points for the Eagles and Hunter Hale added 18.

How to make South Carolina Upstate vs. Winthrop picks

The model is leaning under on the total.

The model's point-spread pick is hitting in over 60 percent of simulations.