Indiana Hoosiers @ Wisconsin Badgers

Current Records: Indiana 12-6, Wisconsin 13-4

Indiana has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Indiana Hoosiers and the Wisconsin Badgers will face off in a Big Ten battle at 8:30 p.m. ET on Friday at Kohl Center. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

Last Tuesday, the Hoosiers suffered a painful 87-66 defeat at the hands of the Boilermakers. Indiana was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 51-29.

The losing side was boosted by Trey Galloway, who scored 17 points along with five assists. He continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last three games he's played.

Meanwhile, Wisconsin unfortunately witnessed the end of their six-game winning streak on Tuesday. They took a 87-83 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Nittany Lions. Wisconsin didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Wisconsin's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Steven Crowl, who dropped a double-double on 17 points and 11 rebounds, and AJ Storr who scored 23 points along with five rebounds.

The Hoosiers' loss ended a five-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 12-6. As for the Badgers, their defeat dropped their record down to 13-4.

Friday's match is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Indiana just can't miss this season, having made 47.7% of their shots per game. However, it's not like Wisconsin struggles in that department as they've made 47.5% of their shots per game this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Indiana strolled past Wisconsin in their previous matchup back in January of 2023 by a score of 63-45. The rematch might be a little tougher for Indiana since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Wisconsin is a big 11-point favorite against Indiana, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 11-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 142.5 points.

Series History

Wisconsin has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Indiana.