Who's Playing

Michigan State Spartans @ Wisconsin Badgers

Current Records: Michigan State 12-7, Wisconsin 15-4

How To Watch

What to Know

The Wisconsin Badgers and the Michigan State Spartans will face off in a Big Ten clash at 8:00 p.m. ET on January 26th at Kohl Center. Wisconsin will be looking to keep their nine-game home win streak alive.

Last Tuesday, the Badgers had just enough and edged the Golden Gophers out 61-59. Having forecasted a close victory for Wisconsin, the oddsmakers were right on the money.

Among those leading the charge was Tyler Wahl, who scored 16 points along with three blocks. AJ Storr was another key contributor, dropping a double-double on 15 points and 12 rebounds.

Michigan State aren't just finding sucess at home, as their game on Sunday extended their overall winning streak to three. They skirted past the Terrapins 61-59.

Michigan State's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Tyson Walker, who scored 15 points along with five assists and five steals.

The Badgers have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won eight of their last nine matches, which provided a nice bump to their 15-4 record this season. As for the Spartans, their win ended a three-game drought on the road and puts them at 12-7.

Fans should be in for an exciting game on Friday as the two teams are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. Wisconsin hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 75.7 points per game. However, it's not like Michigan State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 76.2 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Wisconsin beat Michigan State 70-57 in their previous matchup back in December of 2023. Does Wisconsin have another victory up their sleeve, or will Michigan State turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Wisconsin is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Michigan State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 137 points.

Series History

Michigan State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Wisconsin.