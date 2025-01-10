Who's Playing

Minnesota Golden Gophers @ Wisconsin Badgers

Current Records: Minnesota 8-7, Wisconsin 12-3

How To Watch

When: Friday, January 10, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, January 10, 2025 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Kohl Center -- Madison, Wisconsin

Kohl Center -- Madison, Wisconsin TV: Peacock

Peacock Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Minnesota has enjoyed a four-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Wisconsin Badgers will face off in a Big Ten battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Kohl Center.

Minnesota fought the good fight in their overtime contest against Ohio State on Monday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They were just a bucket shy of victory and fell 89-88 to the Buckeyes. Having run the score up that high, both teams probably have some extra defensive drills coming up.

Despite their defeat, Minnesota saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Parker Fox, who went 8 for 12 en route to 21 points plus five rebounds and two blocks, was perhaps the best of all. What's more, Fox also racked up four offensive rebounds, the most he's had since back in February of 2024. Another player making a difference was Isaac Asuma, who went 7 for 11 en route to 18 points.

Meanwhile, Wisconsin waltzed into their matchup on Monday with three straight wins... but they left with four. They came out on top against the Scarlet Knights by a score of 75-63.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Wisconsin to victory, but perhaps none more so than Steven Crowl, who dropped a double-double on 18 points and ten rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of John Tonje, who almost dropped a double-double on 15 points and nine rebounds.

Minnesota's loss dropped their record down to 8-7. As for Wisconsin, their win ended an eight-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 12-3.

Rebounding is likely to be a big factor in this contest: Minnesota hasn't given up the ball easily this season, having only averaged 9.9 turnovers per game. However, it's not like Wisconsin struggles in that department as they've been averaging only 10.3. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Minnesota couldn't quite finish off Wisconsin in their previous meeting back in January of 2024 and fell 61-59. Can Minnesota avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Wisconsin has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Minnesota.