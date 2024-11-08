Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Wisconsin and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have jumped out to a quick 39-33 lead against Montana State.

Wisconsin has yet to string together two consecutive wins, but this may be their chance. For now, things are looking good for them.

Who's Playing

Montana State Bobcats @ Wisconsin Badgers

Current Records: Montana State 0-0, Wisconsin 1-0

How To Watch

What to Know

The Montana State Bobcats will start their season against the Wisconsin Badgers. Tip off is scheduled at 8:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Kohl Center.

Wisconsin is looking to give their home crowd another W after opening their season at home on Monday. They put the hurt on Holy Cross with a sharp 85-61 victory. The score was close at the half, but the Badgers pulled away in the second half with 50 points.

Their win bumped their record up to 1-0. As for Montana State, they've got a clean slate. Last year, they finished on the wrong side of .500 (14-17), but they'll be hoping to turn things around this year.

Montana State must know they're fighting an uphill battle given the 16.5-point spread they're up against. They finished last season with an even 14-14 record against the spread.

The disadvantage in the odds might be especially worrying for Montana State considering the team was a sub-par 7-11 as the underdog last season. A bettor who placed a $100 dollar bet on them to lose every one of the 31 games they played last year would have netted $502.19. On the other hand, Wisconsin will play as the favorite, and the team was 14-6 as such last season.

Odds

Wisconsin is a big 16.5-point favorite against Montana State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 16.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 146 points.

