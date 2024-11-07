Who's Playing

Montana State Bobcats @ Wisconsin Badgers

Current Records: Montana State 0-0, Wisconsin 1-0

What to Know

The Montana State Bobcats will start their season against the Wisconsin Badgers. Tip off is scheduled at 8:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Kohl Center.

Wisconsin is looking to give their home crowd another W after opening their season at home on Monday. They put the hurt on Holy Cross with a sharp 85-61 victory. The score was close at the half, but the Badgers pulled away in the second half with 50 points.

Their win bumped their record up to 1-0. As for Montana State, they've got a clean slate. Last year, they finished on the wrong side of .500 (14-17), but they'll be hoping to turn things around this year.