Montana State Bobcats @ Wisconsin Badgers

Current Records: Montana State 0-0, Wisconsin 1-0

When: Thursday, November 7, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Where: Kohl Center -- Madison, Wisconsin

TV: BTN Plus

Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

The Montana State Bobcats will start their season against the Wisconsin Badgers. Tip off is scheduled at 8:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Kohl Center.

Wisconsin is looking to give their home crowd another W after opening their season at home on Monday. They put the hurt on Holy Cross with a sharp 85-61 victory. The score was close at the half, but the Badgers pulled away in the second half with 50 points.

Their win bumped their record up to 1-0. As for Montana State, they've got a clean slate. Last year, they finished on the wrong side of .500 (14-17), but they'll be hoping to turn things around this year.