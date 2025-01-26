Who's Playing

Nebraska Cornhuskers @ Wisconsin Badgers

Current Records: Nebraska 12-7, Wisconsin 15-4

How To Watch

When: Sunday, January 26, 2025 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, January 26, 2025 at 1 p.m. ET Where: Kohl Center -- Madison, Wisconsin

Kohl Center -- Madison, Wisconsin TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After two games on the road, Wisconsin is heading back home. They and the Nebraska Cornhuskers will face off in a Big Ten battle at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Kohl Center. The Badgers are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 82.5 points per game this season.

Wisconsin is probably headed into the contest with a chip on their shoulder considering UCLA just ended the team's seven-game winning streak on Tuesday. They fell just short of the Bruins by a score of 85-83. Having run the score up that high, both teams probably have some extra defensive drills coming up.

Despite their defeat, Wisconsin saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. John Tonje, who went 6 for 7 from beyond the arc en route to 24 points plus five rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. The dominant performance also gave Tonje a new career-high in field goal percentage (88.9%). Another player making a difference was John Blackwell, who posted 23 points.

Meanwhile, Nebraska's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their fifth straight loss. They fell 78-73 to USC. The Cornhuskers didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

The losing side was boosted by Juwan Gary, who went 11 for 19 en route to 27 points. He had some trouble finding his footing against Maryland on Sunday, so this was a nice turnaround. Brice Williams was another key player, posting 17 points in addition to two steals.

Wisconsin's defeat dropped their record down to 15-4. As for Nebraska, their loss dropped their record down to 12-7.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Wisconsin hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 82.5 points per game. However, it's not like Nebraska struggles in that department as they've been averaging 76.4. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Wisconsin came up short against Nebraska in their previous meeting back in February of 2024, falling 80-72. Will Wisconsin have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

Wisconsin has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Nebraska.