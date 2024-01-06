Who's Playing

Nebraska Cornhuskers @ Wisconsin Badgers

Current Records: Nebraska 12-2, Wisconsin 10-3

Nebraska has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The Nebraska Cornhuskers and the Wisconsin Badgers will face off in a Big Ten battle at 2:15 p.m. ET on Saturday at Kohl Center. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, the two teams will really light up the scoreboard.

Last Wednesday, the Cornhuskers strolled past the Hoosiers with points to spare, taking the game 86-70.

Keisei Tominaga was the offensive standout of the game as he scored 28 points. Those 28 points set a new season-high mark for him. Brice Williams was another key contributor, scoring 15 points along with six rebounds and four steals.

Meanwhile, Wisconsin waltzed into their game Tuesday with two straight wins but they left with three. They came out on top against the Hawkeyes by a score of 83-72. The score was all tied up 32-32 at the break, but Wisconsin was the better team in the second half.

Wisconsin can attribute much of their success to Tyler Wahl, who scored 19 points along with eight rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Wahl has scored all season. Another player making a difference was Max Klesmit, who scored 15 points.

The Cornhuskers pushed their record up to 12-2 with that victory, which was their fourth straight at home. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 84.3 points per game. As for the Badgers, their win bumped their record up to 10-3.

Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's contest: Nebraska have made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 9.1 threes per game. It's a different story for Wisconsin, though, as they've been averaging only 6.1 threes per game. Given Nebraska's sizeable advantage in that area, Wisconsin will need to find a way to close that gap.

Nebraska is hoping to beat the odds on Saturday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, keep Nebraska in mind: they have a solid 9-5 record against the spread this season.

Wisconsin is a solid 6.5-point favorite against Nebraska, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 6.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 143.5 points.

Wisconsin has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Nebraska.