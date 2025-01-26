Who's Playing

Nebraska Cornhuskers @ Wisconsin Badgers

Current Records: Nebraska 12-7, Wisconsin 15-4

How To Watch

What to Know

After two games on the road, Wisconsin is heading back home. They and the Nebraska Cornhuskers will face off in a Big Ten battle at 1:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Kohl Center. The Badgers are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 82.5 points per game this season.

Wisconsin is probably headed into the contest with a chip on their shoulder considering UCLA just ended the team's seven-game winning streak on Tuesday. They fell just short of the Bruins by a score of 85-83. Having run the score up that high, both teams probably have some extra defensive drills coming up.

Despite their defeat, Wisconsin saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. John Tonje, who went 6 for 7 from beyond the arc en route to 24 points plus five rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. The dominant performance also gave Tonje a new career-high in three-point shooting accuracy (85.7%). Another player making a difference was John Blackwell, who posted 23 points.

Meanwhile, Nebraska's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their fifth straight loss. They fell 78-73 to USC. The Cornhuskers didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

The losing side was boosted by Juwan Gary, who went 11 for 19 en route to 27 points. He had some trouble finding his footing against Maryland on Sunday, so this was a nice turnaround. Brice Williams was another key player, posting 17 points in addition to two steals.

Wisconsin's defeat dropped their record down to 15-4. As for Nebraska, their loss dropped their record down to 12-7.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Wisconsin hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 82.5 points per game. However, it's not like Nebraska struggles in that department as they've been averaging 76.4. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Looking forward, Wisconsin is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 7.5 points. For those looking to play the spread, keep Wisconsin's opponent in mind: they have a subpar 3-7 record against the spread vs Nebraska over their last ten matchups.

Odds

Wisconsin is a big 7.5-point favorite against Nebraska, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 151.5 points.

Series History

Wisconsin has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Nebraska.