Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Wisconsin and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Ohio State 37-20.

Wisconsin entered the matchup having won five straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it six, or will Ohio State step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Ohio State Buckeyes @ Wisconsin Badgers

Current Records: Ohio State 10-6, Wisconsin 13-3

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big Ten matchup on schedule as the Wisconsin Badgers and the Ohio State Buckeyes are set to tip at 9:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Kohl Center. The Badgers are coming into the match hot, having won their last five games.

Ohio State better have a healthy lead at halftime, because if last week is any indication, that's when Wisconsin really get things going. Wisconsin blew past Minnesota 80-59 on Friday. The Badgers have made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won six matchups by 21 points or more this season.

Wisconsin's victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Steven Crowl, who went 6 for 7 en route to 18 points plus five rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Kamari McGee, who scored 15 points along with five rebounds and three steals.

Meanwhile, the point spread may have favored Ohio State last Thursday, but the final result did not. They fell just short of Oregon by a score of 73-71. For those keeping track at home, that's the closest loss the Buckeyes have suffered since March 26, 2024.

Ohio State's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Sean Stewart, who almost dropped a double-double on 14 points and nine rebounds, and Bruce Thornton, who posted 20 points.

Wisconsin pushed their record up to 13-3 with the win, which was their third straight at home. As for Ohio State, their loss dropped their record down to 10-6.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Wisconsin hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 83.1 points per game. However, it's not like Ohio State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 81.1. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Going forward, Wisconsin is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by seven points. This contest will be their sixth straight as the favorites (so far over this stretch they are 4-1 against the spread).

Odds

Wisconsin is a solid 7-point favorite against Ohio State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line has drifted a bit towards the Badgers, as the game opened with the Badgers as a 4.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 150.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Wisconsin has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Ohio State.