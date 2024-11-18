Who's Playing

UT-Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros @ Wisconsin Badgers

Current Records: UT-Rio Grande Valley 3-2, Wisconsin 4-0

How To Watch

What to Know

Vaqueros fans better hope the squad plays one heck of a game on Monday as the odds are decidedly against them. Their road trip will continue as they head out to face the Wisconsin Badgers at 8:00 p.m. ET at Kohl Center. Expect the scorekeeper to be kept busy: if their previous games are any indication, both will really light up the scoreboard.

Last Saturday, UT-Rio Grande Valley got the win against Tennessee Tech by a conclusive 83-58.

UT-Rio Grande Valley smashed the offensive glass and finished the game with 16 offensive rebounds. They easily outclassed their opponents in that department as Tennessee Tech only pulled down seven.

Meanwhile, winning is always nice, but doing so behind a season-high score is even better (just ask Wisconsin). They strolled past Arizona with points to spare on Friday, taking the game 103-88. The win was nothing new for the Badgers as they're now sitting on four straight.

It was another big night for John Tonje, who went 8 for 14 en route to 41 points plus six rebounds. Max Klesmit was another key player, posting 13 points in addition to two steals.

UT-Rio Grande Valley now has a winning record of 3-2. As for Wisconsin, they pushed their record up to 4-0 with the victory, which was their fifth straight at home dating back to last season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the two teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. UT-Rio Grande Valley hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 86.4 points per game. However, it's not like Wisconsin struggles in that department as they've been averaging 88.5. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Not only did both teams in this Monday's matchup win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. Looking forward, the game looks promising for Wisconsin, as the team is favored by a full 20 points. This contest will be their fifth straight at home (so far over this stretch they are 2-2 against the spread).

Odds

Wisconsin is a big 20-point favorite against UT-Rio Grande Valley, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The line on this game has moved quite a bit since it opened, as it started out with the Badgers as a 25.5-point favorite.

The over/under is 155 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.