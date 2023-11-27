Who's Playing

Western Illinois Leathernecks @ Wisconsin Badgers

Current Records: Western Illinois 2-4, Wisconsin 4-2

How To Watch

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Kohl Center -- Madison, Wisconsin

Kohl Center -- Madison, Wisconsin Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Western Illinois Leathernecks' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Wisconsin Badgers at 7:00 p.m. ET on November 27th at Kohl Center. Western Illinois might want some stickum for this contest since the team gave up ten turnovers on Friday.

Western Illinois was expected to have a tough go of it on Friday and that exactly how things played out. They were dealt a punishing 84-52 defeat at the hands of the Fighting Illini. Western Illinois found out winning isn't easy when your shooting is a whole 18.1% worse than the opposition.

Western Illinois' defeat came about despite a quality game from Drew Cisse, who scored 8 points along with 12 rebounds and 3 blocks. Cisse has been hot recently, having posted ten or more rebounds the last three times he's played.

Meanwhile, Wisconsin had already won two in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 17 points), and they went ahead and made it three on Wednesday. They came out on top against the Mustangs by a score of 69-61.

Among those leading the charge was Tyler Wahl, who scored 14 points along with 6 rebounds.

The Leathernecks' loss was their fourth straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 2-4. That poor showing could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 59.8 points per game. As for the Badgers, their win bumped their record up to 4-2.

Monday's game is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Western Illinois have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 46.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Wisconsin struggles in that department as they've been averaging 34.3 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Western Illinois came out on top in a nail-biter against Wisconsin in their previous matchup back in November of 2015, sneaking past 69-67. Does Western Illinois have another victory up their sleeve, or will Wisconsin turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Western Illinois won the only game these two teams have played in the last 8 years.