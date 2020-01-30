Wisconsin guard Brad Davison suspended one game for flagrant foul committed vs. Iowa

Wisconsin guard Brad Davison was suspended by the Big Ten for one game on Wednesday, the league passing its judgement after reviewing his actions at the end of Wisconsin's 68-62 loss to Iowa on Monday night. He'll miss Saturday's game as No. 14 Michigan State comes to town.

Davison, with less than a minute left in Monday's game, received a flagrant 1 foul after striking Iowa's Connor McCaffery in the groin with his arm. He was fighting through a screen as the incident occurred, but the strike appeared intentional upon review.

"He grabbed me right in the ... where you don't want to be grabbed in. He does that," McCaffery told the Cedar Rapids Gazette after Monday's game. "He's marked for doing that. He's the type of player, unfortunately, who feels the need to do that stuff. He cost them the game."

Wisconsin was trailing 62-59 at the time of Davison's actions, and Iowa would go on a 6-3 run to close the game.

Davison has a bit of a history with similar instances, and has gathered a reputation among some as a dirty player. Just last season, he was assessed a flagrant foul after catching Joey Hauser in a similar fashion during a game.

The loss of Davison couldn't come at a much worse time for Wisconsin. The Badgers are reeling after losing three of their last four -- including the last two -- and head home to face a Spartans team without Davison and sophomore guard Kobe King, who announced Wednesday that he's leaving the program.

"We are a resilient team," said Wisconsin coach Greg Gard of King leaving, which is especially relevant now that he'll be without King and Davison for Saturday's game. "I am confident in our staff and players. We are moving forward fully committed to each other and to achieving our collective goals."