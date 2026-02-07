Teams looking to finish in the top half of the Big Ten standings clash when the Wisconsin Badgers battle the Indiana Hoosiers on Saturday. Wisconsin is coming off a 92-82 win over Ohio State on Jan. 31, while Indiana dropped an 81-75 decision at USC on Tuesday. The Badgers (16-6, 8-3 Big Ten), who are tied with Purdue for fifth in the conference, are 3-2 on the road this season. The Hoosiers (15-8, 6-6 Big Ten), who are tied for 10th with USC, are 11-2 on their home court.

Tipoff from Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Ind., is set for noon ET. Indiana leads the all-time series 99-81, including a 57-30 edge in games at Bloomington. Indiana is a 4.5-point favorite in the latest Wisconsin vs. Indiana odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 155.5. Before making any Indiana vs. Wisconsin picks, check out the men's college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every college basketball game 10,000 times.

Now, the model has simulated Wisconsin vs. Indiana 10,000 times. Here are several men's college basketball odds and men's college basketball betting lines for Indiana vs. Wisconsin:

Wisconsin vs. Indiana spread: Indiana -4.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Wisconsin vs. Indiana over/under: 155.5 points Wisconsin vs. Indiana money line: Wisconsin +168, Indiana -205 Wisconsin vs. Indiana picks: See picks at SportsLine Wisconsin vs. Indiana streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

How to make Wisconsin vs. Indiana picks

SportsLine's model is going Over on the total (155.5 points). The Over has hit in six of the last 10 head-to-head meetings between the schools. The Over has also hit in five of the past seven Wisconsin games, and in each of the last two Indiana games.

The model projects the Badgers to have four players register 14.4 points or more, including John Blackwell's projected 19.3 points. The Hoosiers, meanwhile, are projected to have five players score 12.1 or more points, led by Lamar Wilkerson, who is projected to score 23.5 points.

The model projects a combined total of 158 points as the Over clears in more than 60% of simulations.

The model projects Wisconsin to cover the spread in more than 60% of simulations.