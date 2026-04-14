Top-rated college basketball transfer portal guard John Blackwell, one of the Big Ten's leading scorers this season at Wisconsin, has narrowed his list of potential suitors to six schools and has started visiting those destinations. Coming off a career year with the Badgers, Blackwell is eyeing Alabama, Arizona, Duke, Illinois, Louisville and UCLA according to his agent and has set a decision date for May 4 — a week prior to the 2026 NBA Draft combine.

An honorable mention All-Big Ten nominee as a sophomore this season after averaging 19.1 points per game, Blackwell declared for the draft earlier this month while maintaining his collegiate eligibility to see what opportunities are out there in the transfer portal. He started all 37 games for the Badgers this season while playing alongside John Tonje.

Given his production levels in the Big Ten as a feared slasher and reliable outside shooter at 37.3% career from long range, Blackwell will command a sizable NIL agreement and is currently the second highest-rated available player this cycle behind Iowa State forward Milan Momcilovic.

Here's a glance at Blackwell's half-dozen finalists and why each of these NCAA Tournament-bound programs from last season could be a potential fit:

Alabama

Why the Crimson Tide make sense: This is the kind of backcourt weapon Nate Oats covets—dynamic, aggressive and built for a system that prioritizes pace, space and shot-making. Oats has turned Alabama into one of the nation's most analytically efficient offenses, where guards are given the freedom to attack early, fire from deep and play downhill. That's tailor-made for Blackwell's skill set. He thrives with the ball in his hands, but more importantly, he's comfortable making quick decisions in transition—something that's non-negotiable in Tuscaloosa.

Arizona

Why the Wildcats make sense: Who wouldn't want to play for Tommy Lloyd out West after he just spurned interest from North Carolina in hopes of bringing a national championship back to the program? Lloyd's system has consistently elevated skilled guards who can operate in space, make quick reads and punish defenses in transition — and Blackwell checks all of those boxes. Blackwell fits Arizona's offensive mold as a shot creator who can thrive off ball screens.

Duke

Why the Blue Devils make sense: Jon Scheyer has prioritized high motor, high IQ players at both ends of the floor since taking over and he wouldn't have to worry about Blackwell needing a bunch of shots to be effective. That's not going to work in Duke's spread-it-around scheme. If perimeter assassin Isaiah Evans stays in the NBA Draft, Blackwell's scoring punch will be needed to a greater extent. That said, Wisconsin needed Blackwell's best night in and night out offensively. With the Blue Devils, he wouldn't necessarily have to be the go-to, No. 1 option and that could make him a more well-rounded player.

Illinois

Why the Fighting Illini make sense: Pairing Blackwell with Providence transfer Stefan Vaaks makes Illinois Final Four-capable once again under Brad Underwood. Vaaks, a top-10 transfer after a standout freshman campaign, offers offensive versatility while Blackwell gives the Fighting Illini punch at the defensive end in addition to obvious scoring prowess. Illinois likes to rotate its guards when opportunities arise — only freshman NBA Draft entrant Keaton Wagler averaged more than 31 minutes per game this season — and Blackwell's not used to getting a breather (33.8 MPG).

Louisville

Why the Cardinals make sense: Louisville is assembling an Avengers-like lineup from this roster reset in the portal this cycle after recent commitments from Kansas center Flory Biding and Oregon guard Jackson Shelstad. Pat Kelsey's program is a landmark winner in the early going and the addition of Blackwell would put the ACC team over the top ahead of the new season. Louisville's also in the mix for Arkansas standout Karter Knox. In a system built on pace, aggression and offensive freedom, Blackwell could freelance to an extent and that's when he was at his best this season for the Badgers.

UCLA

Why the Bruins make sense: UCLA wants guards who can execute in a structured half-court system without sacrificing toughness. Mick Cronin never asks for more than his players can handle and caters to every individual's strengths. Blackwell fits neatly into that framework as a potential two-way player for the Bruins who will get the green light at the offensive end while preserving enough energy to defend on-ball situations.