Wisconsin men's basketball strength coach resigns after university determines he used a 'racial epithet'
Erik Helland 'used a racial epithet in the presence of multiple Wisconsin men's basketball student-athletes'
Wisconsin men's basketball strength coach Erik Helland resigned Thursday after the university determined he used a "racial epithet" around members of the team.
"UW Athletics administration was informed last weekend that Helland, while recounting a story from earlier in his NBA career, had used a racial epithet in the presence of multiple Wisconsin men's basketball student-athletes," read a statement from the University of Wisconsin athletic department. "UW Athletics confirmed that assertion on Sunday. UW Athletics works to promote a safe and welcoming environment for its student-athletes and staff and the aforementioned language used does not align with the values of the athletic department, men's basketball program or the university."
Helland was placed on administrative leave Monday and did not travel with the team for its loss at Minnesota on Wednesday night. He was promoted to director of strength and conditioning in 2015. The Wisconsin native worked for the Chicago Bulls from 1988 until 2013.
His resignation marks the latest moment of turmoil for a Wisconsin program that recently lost its second-leading scorer, Kobe King, who announced in January that he had, "realized that this program is not the right fit for me as a player and person."
Reports circulated this week suggesting King had been that target of a racial epithet from a Wisconsin staff member. But the Thursday statement from the university's athletic department denied that.
"That allegation is inaccurate," the statement said. "UW Athletics has no evidence -- nor has it been alleged to the athletic department -- that Helland directed racially insensitive language toward any member of the men's basketball team."
The Badgers (13-10, 6-6 Big Ten) are 1-2 since King left the team. They host Ohio State on Sunday.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Arizona vs. USC odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Thursday's Arizona vs. USC game 10,000 times.
-
Special Duke-UNC unis released, roasted
UNC and Duke meet Saturday, and they'll do so donning these anniversary edition jerseys
-
Wichita State vs. Cincinnati odds, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Thursday's Cincinnati vs. Wichita State game...
-
Women's power rankings: UL No. 4
UConn slips a spot after its blowout loss to Oregon
-
The impact of NCAA's deeper 3-point line
Here's the biggest changes since the NCAA moved the 3-point line this season
-
Power rankings: Maryland into top 10
Penn State blares into the rankings this week, as does a mid-major program not getting the...
-
Louisville gets upset win at Duke
No. 11 Louisville picks up a big win over No. 3 Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium
-
Baylor wins at Kansas for first time
Baylor's victory snapped Kansas' 28-game winning streak at home