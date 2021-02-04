Wisconsin basketball referee Tracy Krueger died after collapsing on the court during a high school game on Monday. He was 69. The Associated Press reports that Krueger's son, Brendan, confirmed the death of the official via email. He wrote that the collapse happened during a game between Richland Center and Mount Horeb.

Richland's principal, Jon Bosworth, told the AP that Krueger blew his whistle in the second half to take a quick break for himself. It was shortly afterwards that Krueger collapsed onto the court and was quickly attended to by medical professionals who were at the game. He was then taken to the hospital, where he later died. The game did not resume after he collapsed.

Greg Gard, the head coach for the University of Wisconsin men's basketball team, was coached by Krueger in the early 1980s at basketball camps. He said in a statement that his former coach's death "leaves an enormous hole, not only in the basketball community in southwest Wisconsin, but athletics in general in that area."

To honor Krueger's memory, the Badgers put a sign reading "In Memory of Tracy Krueger" in the stands on Tuesday for their game against Penn State.